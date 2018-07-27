Britney Joins Jimmy Fallon In ‘Ew!’ Sketch

Britney Spears was a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. She played a character on Fallon’s popular “Ew!” sketch. Past guests have included Ariana Grande, John Cena, and Zac Efron.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fallon plays Sara the host of the “Ew” girl’s talk show that takes place in her basement. Spears is Sara’s best friend or “BFF” Abby that Sara met at sleep away camp. Spears has fun playing along, all wide eye’d and smiling. Abby compliments Sara on how good she looks from having poison ivy at camp.

Abby brings Sara her “mermaid pillow” that Sara left at camp. It’s a bright rainbow sequin pillow that when she swipes the sequins up the color changes and it spells out “Ew!”

There are a lot of sweet little Britney inside jokes in the sketch. For instance, the two of them show each other their #ThrowbackThursday photos they’re gonna post on instagram. Abby shows a photo of obviously little BritBrit while Sara’s is a photoshopped Fallon face on a baby. They both talk about how they’re they’re too old to be campers next year but not old enough to be counselors. “I’m not a girl…,” Sara begins. “Not yet a woman,” Spears sings, as per Spears’ 2001 song with the same title.

At the end of the little sketch Sara plays an “Ew!” speed round with Abby, showing pictures of things and Abby has to say whether or not they’re “Ew” or “Cute.” Abby proceeds to “ew” matcha green tea ice cream, those weird pop-up phone holder things, sun-dried tomatoes among others. She thought Steve Carrell was “cute” because he’s “like a really talented actor, have you seen Despicable Me 3?” She also thought Las Vegas was cute because she could see herself living there — kind of like the real Britney who lived there during her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” residency at Planet Hollywood. Spears lived in Vegas for five years.

A small clip of the sketch is posted on the Tonight Show’s instagram with the caption: “B-F-F jinx! ✨ All-new “Ew!” tonight with one of Sara (with no H)’s BFFs! Link in bio! #BritneyOnFallon #FallonTonight@britneyspears”

Britney is currently on tour, her next stop will be the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida before she travels to the UK and Europe.