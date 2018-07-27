Britney Spears’ Team Is Keeping Alcohol Away From The Singer During Current Tour

Wanting to make sure she remains sober and healthy, the Pop Princess’ people are being extra cautious.

Following the news of pop vocalist Demi Lovato’s overdose earlier this week, Britney Spears’ team is reportedly taking extra precautions to keep potentially harmful substances away from the “Toxic” singer.

The 36-year-old entertainer, who launched her Piece of Me tour earlier this month, stopped at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall for two concerts at the beginning of this week.

While the second show, on July 24, was famous for having Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen crawling around the stage on his hands and knees during an S&M routine for the song “Freakshow” and Spears not knowing his name to thank him for joining the show, as previously reported on by Inquisitr, her backstage parties aren’t as fun as the onstage action.

“Britney’s team set strict guidelines that no alcohol at all could be served backstage because they want to keep it away from her, and also many of her dancers are underage,” a Spears insider told Page Six.

“Apparently this is the policy throughout her tour.”

Back in February, Naughty Gossip was first to report on the alcohol ban.

“Britney is doing great, and every effort will be made to make sure that doesn’t change,” a source revealed to the website.

“Before the tour starts, her advance people will make sure that alcohol is removed from every hotel where she stays and access to the singer will be limited to ensure no shady characters get anywhere near her. The cast and crew on her tour can expect there will be lots of rules. In addition to the confidentiality clauses, backup dancers will be banned from consuming alcohol and drugs, and will even be subjected to random testing.”

Spears had a very public breakdown in 2007 following her November 2006 divorce filing from Kevin Federline, the father of her two sons, Sean Preston, now 12, and Jayden James, now 11.

Her downward spiral, including shaving off all of her hair, getting several tattoos, and attacking a paparazzi photographer with an umbrella, was all caught by the media and filled tabloid magazines for many months.

She has reportedly been sober for quite some time now, and her team wants to make sure she remains healthy, both mentally and physically.

Meanwhile, during Spears’ meltdown, her father, Jamie Spears, gained conservatorship over all of her assets.

Page Six is now reporting that it has heard rumors that if the Crossroads star’s summer tour is a success, the conservatorship could come to an end.

The “…Baby One More Time” songstress has spent the last five years in a residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

After 248 performances that raked in $137.7 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter, her team decided it was time to take the show on the road.

After the American tour ends on Sunday, Spears will head over to Europe for the entire month of August.