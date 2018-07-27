Beyonce Rocks A Snakeskin Bikini, But Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight From Her Mom In Family Vacation Photo

Beyonce’s vacation looks might be summer style goals, but Blue Ivy just became the internet’s favorite new summer mood by rocking a black bathing suit and doing her best to out-diva her famous mama.

While taking a short break between their On the Run Tour II stops, Beyonce and JAY-Z managed to squeeze in a relaxing European vacation with their three children. The Carter family spent a lot of time out on the water, which means that Beyonce fans got to see a few of the “Sandcastles” singer’s most stylish swimsuits when she shared a collection of vacation snapshots on the official Beyonce website. One of the bikinis that she rocked while chilling on a yacht featured a yellow, gray, and white snakeskin print. Many women are afraid to wear prints that clash, but not Beyonce. As reported by Grazia, she wore a colorful patterned cover-up fit for a queen over her two-piece.

Instead of opting for an expected cover-up like a sarong, Beyonce added a little Bohemian flair to her yacht-wear by rocking a Caravan Cape designed by Australian fashion label Camilla. The vibrant patterns on the flowing silk garment were inspired by the rich textiles that are sold in India’s artisanal markets.

Beyonce wore the cape in her own unique way, draping it across her body with one breast exposed to show off her wild bikini top. She accessorized her outfit with a red and white knotted headband and a pair of rose-colored cat-eye sunglasses with red frames.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beyonce’s online album of family vacation photos included a rare snapshot of 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir. However, it’s a picture of her 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy that has delighted the internet. In the image, the heir to the Carter throne is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a large white ruffle around the neck. She’s rocking a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and sipping on a brightly colored mocktail while standing in a shallow pool. According to The Daily Mail, the snapshot was taken on a $180 million “super yacht.”

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, it wasn’t long before Blue Ivy became “the hottest meme of the summer.” She was hailed as “an unbothered legend” and “a whole mood,” and many Twitter users couldn’t help but compare her luxurious lifestyle to their own.

Just here thinking about how Blue Ivy is living her best life on a yacht. — Child of God ???????? (@TuPapi__) July 27, 2018

These pictures of Blue Ivy are calling me poor and i can't take it — GG (@mikaylawilam) July 27, 2018

It was even suggested that Blue Ivy runs the Carters’ world, not the massively successful and popular power couple that is lucky enough to be her parents.

Blue Ivy runs that family, idc what nobody says ???? — Drea???? (@dreadeshay) July 27, 2018

Sure, Beyonce is “Irreplaceable,” but it looks like the internet is ready to “Bow Down” to Mr. and Mrs. Carters’ “Diva” daughter as their supreme meme queen.