Anne Hathaway Speaks Up About The Murder Of Nia Wilson And Urges Fellow White People To Take Action

In a new Instagram post, the celebrity is using her voice to support #BlackLivesMatter and condemn the brutal murder of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

While some might remember Anne Hathaway from her recent role in Ocean’s Eight, others might recall her previous performances in The Princess Diaries, Les Misérables, and The Devil Wears Prada. However, buzz about her recent Instagram post is already flooding the internet.

In light of the tragic and brutal attack on Nia and Lahtifa Wilson, as reported by Vox, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Nia, Hathaway has raised her voice in support of the BlackLivesMatter movement. Wilson’s death is one of many in recent history, and the effort aims to bring attention to the racial aspects of these deaths. Lack of sentencing, police brutality, and hate crimes are just a few of the things this movement is drawing attention to.

The hashtag has garnered quite a bit of controversy, with many critics openly opposing the movement and its message. As the political climate grows more intense, many celebrities have begun sharing their opinions on the issue.

Anne Hathaway took to Instagram yesterday, posting a strong message under a smiling photo of Nia. The three-paragraph caption was brief, but it contained her deep support and sympathy for those affected by the murder.

people as influential as anne hathaway using their platforms to spread awareness of institutional racism embedded within society is so important. she sums the issue up so clearly and concisely. pic.twitter.com/ywpl8ttUyJ — anna (@annakerr_) July 26, 2018

“Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family,” she said in the post, found on her Instagram page.

She then went on to address “white privilege,” a concept used to explain the benefits and protection white people have due to their race. White privilege does not solve all a person’s problems, it does shield them from certain dangers. Hathaway urged other white people to consider their privilege and take action against racism.

“She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man.”

Hathaway finished the post with several hashtags, including #BlackLivesMatter and #SayHerName. While the post’s comment section was disabled to avoid harassment, this has not stopped people from talking about her message. While some find the outspoken nature of her post “cringey,” others have taken to Twitter to show their support.

“We been knew Anne Hathaway is a white woman we can trust,” one user tweeted in regards to her post.

Even Jada Pinkett Smith had something to say about Anne’s post, applauding her compassion and tagging the post with #sisterhood.

Many civil rights activists have praised Hathaway for using her voice to spread a passionate message, and hope this will lead to other celebrities coming out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.