Watch Chicago Cubs Vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The first-place Chicago Cubs take on their struggling traditional rivals the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a three-game series, the sixth time the teams have played in the last eight days.

The Chicago Cubs sit in first place, three games atop the National League Central Division, per MLB.com. They travel to St. Louis this weekend to take on their traditional rivals the Cardinals, a team going through transition less than two weeks after firing seventh-year manager Mike Matheny. The two teams play their sixth game against one another in the last eight days, a matchup that will live stream from Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Cubs and Cardinals faced off in a rare five game series at Wrigley Field, as Baseball Reference records. The series was won by Chicago 3-2, including a doubleheader split on July 21. The Cardinals, at 51-51, are languishing in fourth place, nine games behind the Cubs, meaning that interim manager Mike Shildt needs to engineer a sweep of Chicago at home to get his team back into the race in their division.

The rivalry between the two clubs goes all the way back to 1892 and has seen Chicago win 1,127 games to 1,168 for St. Louis, per Baseball Reference.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the latest Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals National League Central clash from Busch Stadium, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 5:05 p.m. Pacific Time, on Friday, July 27.

Mike Montgomery gets the series-opening start for the Cubs on Friday. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

For the Cubs, 29-year-old righty Mike Montgomery takes the hill as Manager Joe Maddon will look to the former first-round draft pick to get the series off to a wining start. Montgomery is 3-3 in 10 starts as he keeps the seat warm for injured starter Yu Darvish, who threw off a bullpen mound earlier this week, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, but is still without a timetable for his return from an inflamed bicep.

Shildt will go with 24-year-old Luke Weaver, the Cardinals’ own first-round pick in 2014. Weaver allowed three earned runs in four innings in a loss to the Cubs last Saturday, MLB.com recounts.

Luke Weaver faces the Cubs for the second time in a week on Friday for the St. Louis Cardinals. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

