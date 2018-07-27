Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato Welcome New Baby After Eldest Child’s Cancer Battle

Married for seven years, the celebrity couple are now the proud parents of three little ones.

Congratulations are in order for crooner Michael Bublé and his actress wife Luisana Lopilato as the couple has just welcomed a brand-new baby into their lives.

Already parents to two sons, 4-year-old Noah and 2-year-old Elias, they now have a daughter: Vida Amber Betty Bublé.

The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce when she was born in Vancouver on Wednesday, July 25, according to the Associated Press.

Bublé’s rep told the AP that the family is “beyond overjoyed” because of their new addition.

The tiny tot’s two middle names are tributes to her grandmothers, Amber is the name of her dad’s mother and Betty is the name of her mom’s mama.

Lopilato shared her happy news on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photograph of Vida’s hand with her hospital bracelet wrapped around her precious little wrist.

The 31-year-old’s accompanying caption was written in Spanish, but ABC News was able to translate her words.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it,” said the mother-of-three.

“I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself! We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family… you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life.”

This happy news for the family comes after spending a great amount of recent time focused on helping son Noah get better after he was diagnosed with liver cancer in late 2016.

Both Bublé and Lopilato put their careers on hold because of their eldest child’s health crisis.

Fortunately, Noah’s medical treatments have put him in the clear for now.

“Thank God, my son is well,” Lopilato said at a press conference in April 2017, reported the New York Post.

“When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.”

Feeling positive again, the 42-year-old singer recently returned to the concert stage and even posted on Twitter that he is working on a new studio album.

Canadian Bublé married Argentinian Lopilato on March 31, 2011.