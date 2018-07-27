‘Nashville’ Finale Ends On Sweet Note: Series Wraps Up Loose Ends And Brings A Surprise Fan-Favorite Back

How did CMT"s 'Nashville' end Thursday night after six seasons? There were lots of happy moments that fans adored and it seems it hit all the right notes

After six seasons across two different networks, Nashville wrapped up its run Thursday night on CMT. Fans had high hopes for this last episode, and for the most part, it looks like they got just about everything they wanted. That even included a return by Connie Britton’s Rayna James, and viewers were pleased to see her incorporated as it wouldn’t have felt right without her.

Entertainment Weekly shares that the show made sure to go back to the characters that Nashville fans had spent six seasons growing attached to when it came to this series finale. Everybody had been stunned when the show killed off the character of Rayna in Season 5, but she returned in something of a memory or flashback for Deacon during Thursday’s show. Rayna encouraged Deacon and this allowed him to finally forgive his father and accept the opportunity to repair their troubled relationship after years of discord.

Hayden Panettiere’s Juliette also had a happy ending in the Nashville finale. Juliette and Avery found their way back to one another, notes TV Guide. After years of upheaval, Juliette and Cadence moved to a farm and Avery learned that Juliette was pregnant again. He reunited with Will and Gunnar to do an album together, but then he also joined Juliette at the farm and told her that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

Will and Zach ended up happy and together, shares TVLine, and viewers saw Jake and Jessie together in a montage as well. Daphne took a big leap in her music career, and Maddie ventured out on her own. Scarlett was seen engaged, but not to Gunnar, and Alannah found success too.

As Nashville wrapped its six-year run, viewers got to watch one last amazing performance. This final performance started with Deacon and Gideon singing together, but soon they were joined by many others. Fans got to see the characters of Rayna, Will, Juliette, Avery, Gunnar, Scarlett, Daphne, and Maddie join Gideon and Deacon for an epic finale treat.

Ultimately, it was the talented crew of actors and actresses performing, not solely the characters. In fact, the full cast and even the crew were all up on stage, including some cast members who have been out of sight for a long time. All in all, it seems that fans felt that it was the perfect way to end the series.

There’s already some buzz about a possible Nashville spinoff, but there’s nothing formal on that front at the moment. Fans hated to see the show end, and there were numerous complaints about how some of the storylines played out once the series moved to CMT. However, those behind the show definitely put a lot of work into the storylines for this Nashville finale and gave viewers some big payoffs on multiple fronts.