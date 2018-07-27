‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, July 27: Hilary Dies Wrapped In Devon’s Arms

Hilary's injuries prove to be too dire.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 27, bring a day of reflection where Hilary and Devon look back at their life together. Plus, Victor does what Victor does and puts a plan into motion.

Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) look back on their past after saying their “I dos” at their bittersweet wedding, according to She Knows Soaps. They look back at all the good times they spent with each other, and that’s what stands out even though they did have plenty of fiery fights along the way too. Devon and Hilary look forward to a future that they each know that they won’t actually get to live together barring a miracle. Even so, it’s beautiful to imagine, and it’s absolutely perfect in their imagination.

Their lives together flash before their eyes as Hilary sadly passes from this world into the next where perhaps she’ll become a soul sister in the sky waiting for her soulmates to join her someday.

As much trouble as Hilary caused in Genoa City, there are many residents who will miss her, and it’s difficult to see how Devon will move past losing both his baby and his wife in such a short period of time. Lily (Christel Khalil) will also struggle with the situation, especially if Shauna (Camryn Munn) ever decides to spill the beans about Lily running the red light and causing the accident.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braden) sets a plan in motion for Newman Enterprises. Nick (Joshua Morrow) may think he’s won with Dark Horse and exposing so much about his old man and the company. However, by now, Nick and everybody else should know enough to realize it’s dangerous to ever count out the great Victor Newman. Somehow, “The Mustache” always finds a way when it comes to coming out on top.

In a bid to somehow move forward against Nick and Dark Horse, Victor and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) attempt to get Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to return to Neman to work. Of course, Nikki is shrewd, and she realizes that Victor’s plan would pit her against her son, and she’s not entirely okay with that idea. Nikki absolutely does not want to start a Newman family war. Perhaps somehow she’ll be able to stop it, but that seems unlikely because, after Nick’s recent shenanigans, Victor must be hell-bent on teaching his son a lesson and get some revenge at the same time.

Tune in to CBS or POP tomorrow to see the absolutely tragic ending to Hilary’s story on The Young and the Restless.