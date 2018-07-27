Khloe Kardashian Debuts The Stunning Return Of Her ‘Blunt Bob’ Haircut In New Instagram Photo

Khloe first donned the short look last summer and calls it a "favorite" of hers.

Khloe Kardashian has been very open with her fans about her mission to lose the baby weight she gained while pregnant with her daughter, True Thompson, and since giving birth in April, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, is almost at her goal weight and to celebrate, Khloe decided it was time for one of her cherished hairstyles to a make a comeback—the “blunt bob”.

On Thursday, People reported that Khloe shared a new photo of herself donning her famous haircut, the “blunt bob”, with her fans on Instagram. The reality star has never been one to shy away when it comes to experimenting with various hairstyles, but has credited the bob as a “favorite”. Upon posting the photo, Khloe captioned it with one of her bother-in-law, rapper Kanye West’s favorite quotes as she wrote, “‘Not smiling makes me smile’ Kanye”.

Khloe’s new look comes just days after she told a fan that she wasn’t quite ready to do away with her long locks just yet as she wanted to drop a few more pounds first. Earlier this month, she revealed that she has lost an astounding 33 lbs. in the three months since True was born and credits living an active lifestyle and breastfeeding as the main factors. Fans are definitely loving Khloe’s new look as the photo has already achieved close to 2 million likes.

“Not smiling makes me smile” Kanye A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 26, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

When fans see the photo, Khloe’s hair looks flawless, however, it’s not actually real. The Revenge Body host enlisted her go-to hairstylist, Justine Marjan, to “create the illusion” that she had brought the bob back when in fact, her long hair still remains intact.

“She’s not sure she’s ready to go for the plunge yet! So [we did this] today using clip-in extensions to create the illusion of short hair,” Marjan told People. “We didn’t cut any of her actual hair,” she admitted.

Khloe first introduced her bob look summer 2017 and fans loved it and according to Marjan, bringing the haircut back is something Khloe has been wanting to do “for months”.

“I’m so glad she was ready to embrace a shorter look, even if it’s temporary,” Marjan added.

Khloe has already shown of her “temporary” look with her family as they recently gathered to celebrate her grandmother MJ’s 84th birthday, as reported by E! News. Khloe shared a beautiful photo of her and her grandmother in a sweet birthday shout-out on her Instagram.

Happy Birthday my sweet MJ!! ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 26, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Although Khloe has made tremendous progress in her goal to hit her pre-pregnancy weight, she has shared with her fans that she never let herself feel pressured to do so.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.”

Fans can catch up with Khloe and the rest of her family when Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on August 5 at 9 p.m. on the E! network.