Marilyn Manson Cancels Show Due To Illness, Leaving Angry Toronto Crowd

Refunds were offered to patrons who left immediately.

Marilyn Manson is currently on tour with Rob Zombie on the Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour. According to Loudwire, the singer had to cancel a show in Toronto on Thursday, July 26, at the last minute, which left fans disappointed.

After a video was posted of the crowd in Toronto, it was clear that Marilyn Manson’s stage backdrop had already been lowered and fans were gathering near the stage in anticipation the first half of the major metal tour’s dual headlining acts. Marilyn Manson didn’t show, due to “unforeseen illness.” Instead a concert official took the stage and advised the crowd that Marilyn Manson would not be performing.

Attendees were advised that if they were attending the music event with the sole intention of seeing Marilyn Manson, and not interested in seeing Rob Zombie, they would be offered a refund from their point of purchase. However, in order to receive the refund, they would have to leave the venue immediately and have their ticket scanned out, proving they didn’t stay for Rob Zombie’s performance.

The disappointing announcement was met with audible “boos” and anger from the crowd, as shown in the aforementioned video, which was uploaded to Twitter by a concert-goer.

Marilyn manson just bailed on Toronto pic.twitter.com/yKIG8G9qoQ — Steven Wilson (@Rockamaniac00) July 27, 2018

As of the time of this writing the nature of Manson’s illness hasn’t yet been identified by anyone representing the singer, nor has Manson or any officials representing the singer addressed the recent cancellation. With a string of dates still set to be fulfilled on the high-profile tour, most notably, no announcement has been made as to whether or not Manson will be able to perform at the upcoming concerts.

Marilyn Manson made cancellation headlines last year when the singer, whose real name is Brian Warner, was crushed by a stage prop while performing in New York City at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The stage injury came about during the wake of the release of his most recent album, Heaven Upside Down.

As a result of the 2017 injury, Manson had to reschedule an entire set of then-forthcoming concert dates. The singer did eventually make good on performing all promised performances.

The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour is set to hit Montreal on July 28 and then returns to the United States on July 29, hitting the Impact Music Festival in Bangor, Maine.

With approximately a month to go, the tour isn’t scheduled to wrap up until August, 29 2018 at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona.