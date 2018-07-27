Scotty McCreery’s New Music Video For ‘This Is It,’ Reveals Raw Emotions As He Married Gabi Dugal

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal wed on June 16 in a beautiful North Carolina wedding.

Scotty McCreery just married his soul mate, Gabi Dugal, last month in a gorgeous wedding in the North Carolina mountains. The ceremony and the happenings leading up to the nuptials are depicted as something like a documentary in the country star’s brand new video, “This Is It.” These emotional moments will make you cry just as much as the groom did. The newlyweds shared with The Knot on how the video came to be and also some details about the ceremony.

McCreery and Dugal picked the Twickenham House in the scenic mountains above the Blue Ridge Parkway to say their I do’s. It is surrounded by plenty of trees making it a picturesque area to get married. The festivities were held for four days with footage from not only the actual wedding, but also the rehearsal and the preparations leading up to it.

The couple chose to go the non-traditional route of the groom seeing his bride in her wedding dress before they married. Scotty said in the interview with The Knot that he was taken by surprise on just how emotional he would be at that very moment that he saw her for the first time. You can watch as he suddenly tears up at the first look of Gabi. He could barely control his emotions. The new Mrs. McCreery mentioned how much the first look meant to her.

“The first look — I loved. I wasn’t sure because it wasn’t as traditional, but it was nice to get our nerves out before the ceremony.”

The music video has all the feels to it. The beginning has the 24-year-old country singer teary eyed as he watches Gabi walk down the aisle. They did have plenty of laughs as they rehearsed for the ceremony with their close friends and family. The couple also took a walk hand-in-hand down a lovely wooded path during their four-day stay.

The wedding day finally arrived as the lovebirds prepared to become husband and wife that morning. The video revealed an emotional groom and a smiling bride coming together for their special day. They even shared a laugh before their first kiss as a married couple.

Scotty said that the whole weekend was all about being able to spend time with those who are special to them. They chose a ceremony that was grounded in their faith in God that they both share. A wooden cross was the backdrop for them as they said their vows. Later, the wedded pair ran through a row of sparklers being held up by their guests. It looked like an amazing day that the American Idol alum chose to share with his fans.

The photos are just amazing as the couple is seen standing on the cliff overlooking the mountains. The music video is their special love story leading up to the wedding, and is also the beginning of their lives together.

“This Is It” is his second track off of his new album, Seasons Change.