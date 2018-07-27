Camille Kostek Dances To Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ In Nothing But A Bathrobe On Instagram

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend showed that she can do "the shiggy challenge" with the best of them.

Camille Kostek can do “the shiggy,” and if you don’t know what that means, you probably haven’t been on the internet much in the past couple of weeks. The shiggy is a dance that’s gone viral which was created by Instagram personality theshiggyshow, and it’s meant to be done to one of Drake’s newest songs, “In My Feelings.”

The Sports Illustrated model, also known as Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, posted a video to Instagram of her doing the dance in nothing but a bathrobe. Kostek nails all the moves though, almost as if she’d had a lot of practice before she decided to record it.

“I like to sing in the shower and dance when I come out,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Many of her Instagram followers expressed appreciation for the video and cheered her on for posting it.

“I always love when you post these videos. Always puts a smile on my face!!” one fan wrote in the comments. “God d*m this is the best one so far,” another person wrote.

Kostek was recently seen working the runway at Sports Illustrated Swim Week rocking a tiny string bikini, TMZ reports. She’s featured in the latest edition of the swimsuit edition. This was her first time appearing in the magazine.

Kostek is a former New England Patriots cheerleader. She was a part of the cheer squad for two football seasons, The Sportster reports. But she hung up her pom-poms and glittery short-shorts to participate in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Search, where fans were able to vote for the new models who were included in the 2018 photoshoot.

my sweet boy #BackInBUF #handsomeshometown A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Kostek told Fox News that she first started dating Gronkowski when she retired from cheerleading.

“I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met,” she said.

She left the New England Patriots cheerleading team in 2015. As E! Online notes, by summer of 2015, Kostek and Gronkowski showed up in Instagram photos wrapped up in each other’s arms. But by the beginning of 2017, it seemed that the romance had cooled down because there were reports that Gronk was involved with someone else. Their appearances together disappeared for a while until the Patriots tight end took Kostek to a wedding in May of that year and they celebrated his birthday together on the same day.

friday night date night ???? A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Sep 5, 2015 at 9:13am PDT

In May, they took a Caribbean vacation to Jamaica and posted several cute photos on Instagram together. So, it looks like things are back on at least for now.