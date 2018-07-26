Gwyneth Paltrow Denies That She’s ‘Becky With The Good Hair’

Model Amber Rose claimed Gwyneth Paltrow is the “Becky with the good hair” woman that Beyonce sings about in “Sorry” off her hit album Lemonade. The mysterious “Becky” is the alleged woman that Jay Z had an affair with while still being married to Beyonce. But Paltrow’s people are here to say that is not true.

According to Variety, Amber Rose spoke on Heidi and Spencer Pratt’s podcast Make Speidi Famous Again to discuss the topic.

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair,'” Rose said. “I really feel like she’s the one who was, like, f***ing Jay Z.”

Rose continued her theory saying they all used to be photographed in public pretty frequently and now are never seen together. She even thought the timing worked out well as the song “Sorry” came out shortly after Paltrow filed for divorce from her then husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

“They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyonce anymore,” Rose theorized.

While it may make a good theory to identifying the mysterious “Becky,” sources have shut it down.

A rep for Paltrow reached out to People and said that Rose’s allegations are “completely absurd and 100 percent false.”

Joel Ryan / AP Images

However, it looks like Rose’s theory may have been a joke anyway. “It was literally a joke on a podcast!” says a source close to Rose. “She was only kidding.”

Rose even tweeted saying she was joking as a follow-up to the Variety article about her saying “Becky” was Gwyneth by saying, “Bruh we were joking on a Podcast! Lol stop with the Clickbait! I have no information about anyone’s Personal Life. FOH”

Bruh we were joking on a Podcast! Lol stop with the Clickbait! I have no information about anyone’s Personal Life. FOH ???? — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) July 26, 2018

Paltrow has been a friend to Beyonce and Jay Z for quite some time. She and her ex husband, Chris Martin, were one of the few people who were invited to attend Beyonce and Jay Z’s wedding. Paltrow even dedicated her 2016 cookbook, It’s All Easy, to their daughter Blue Ivy, now 6.

Last year Jay Z finally admitted to cheating on his wife Beyonce. According to the Mirror, he told the New York Times Style Magazine, “The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. You have to survive so you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

We may never know who “Becky” really is, but we can for sure confirm it is not Gwyneth.