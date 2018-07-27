Heavy rains throughout Pennsylvania have caused extreme flooding during the busiest time of the year

The East Coast has been overwhelmed by heavy rain that has led to extreme flooding throughout Pennsylvania, forcing the popular amusement park Hersheypark to close again today. Park management says that they are hoping to reopen tomorrow, but there is an 80 percent chance of rain during most of the day on Friday.

Fox News says that Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania, was closed on Monday along with the local wildlife park, ZooAmerica, after the nearby Spring Creek overflowed after daily flash floods. Park officials say that as of today the park was not safe for employees or guests to enjoy any of the rides or activities.

The animals at ZooAmerica have been moved safely to higher ground, but Hersheypark spokeswoman Quinn Bryner says that until there is a break in the rain, they won’t be able to evaluate how much damage has been done from the flooding.

“Days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through Hersheypark, to flood, forcing it to shut down.”

Fortune says that in addition to Hersheypark, nearby Knoebels Amusement Resort has also been forced to remain closed until the water recedes and the parks can be assessed.

Hersheypark has been posting each day about the state of the park, and today it was determined that the parks could not open.

“Given the continued weather impact in our area, Hersheypark, ZooAmerica, and the Hershey Entertainment Complex will be closed Thursday, July 26. We will continue to post updates via social. Summer tickets are valid through Sept. 30. Guests may also email hersheypark@hersheypa.com.”

But the management is hopeful that they can open tomorrow at 10 a.m.

“We’re happy to share Hersheypark, the Boardwalk and ZooAmerica will reopen at 10 am on Friday, July 27. More than 60 rides and attractions will be open for guests to enjoy. Thanks for the sweet support this week!”

Nearby Derry Township had said that the area was under a disaster declaration which extended through the Philadelphia area. Fortune says that Hersheypark normally attracts big crowds and is the 17th most popular amusement park in the United States.

“Hersheypark may not have the same recognition as a Disney World or Six Flags to some people, but it’s the nation’s 17th most popular amusement park, according to a 2017 report from Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM—3.3 million people visited the park last year.”

The forecast in Hershey, Pennsylvania, indicates that the coming weekend should be dry with the rain holding off until Monday night.