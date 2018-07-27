Three Sexy Bikini Models Keeping Instagram Hot This Summer That You Need To Follow

Instagram is full of beautiful women, and loaded with models of all types, but not all models on Instagram are created equal. It’s not just all about the physical appearance of the model; their photographers, the settings they are shot in, and the bikinis they wear make a difference too. While it’s easy to look up the most famous bikini models on Instagram and take a gander at their portfolio, the accounts that are the most fun to follow are the ones that have a special mix of their professional shots and some candid photos depicting their real life.

With that in mind, there are three Instagram bikini models that fit that bill that you should be following this summer. While they may not be household names yet, they are working their way in that direction and look like they are having a good time doing it.

Anna Herrin, who attended the University of Miami, has about 180,000 Instagram followers, but those numbers are sure to grow with time. Herrin has already hit it big, modeling for GQ, Esquire, Self Magazine, and Vogue Italia, according to Famous Birthdays. In an interview with Bikini, Herrin shared some details about her work and personal life, citing Thailand, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Bali as her favorite destinations for work and pleasure. She said she looks for the perfect combination of warm beautiful beaches and delicious local food. She keeps fit by doing yoga, yin, and sculpt classes, and hitting the snooze button at least once every morning.

The Los-Angeles-based Devin Brugman, who is the co-creator of Monday Swimwear and A Bikini A Day, checks in with 1.3 million Instagram followers. Aside from being a bikini model, Brugman is a fashion blogger and entrepreneur, as per Biowikis. She has plans to expand her businesses beyond the U.S. and has turned her bikini modeling on Instagram into a $300k annual income at only 28 years old. Brugman was romantically linked to NFL player Greg Little a few years ago, but since then she has kept her love life under wraps.

Last but certainly not least is the Icelandic/Chinese/Canadian model Jocelyn Chew who is in demand around the world. She has 372,000 Instagram followers, and signed with the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency after appearing on The Face. Chew can be seen in ads for Ralph Lauren and American Eagle. When she isn’t in front of the camera, she stays busy with her food and beauty blog Jet Set Joce. GQ ran a feature on Chew in which they described her as “phenomenal,” and said that she can “satisfy your wanderlust.”