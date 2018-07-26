Man Blames FBI For Blocking Child Pornography On His Phone And Gets Arrested

In Stratford, Connecticut, a man headed to the police department to file a complaint. The man, 47-year-old Christopher Kruithof, complained to the desk clerk that the FBI was blocking his phone because he was watching child pornography on it. He then showed the desk clerk his cell phone which had an image on it of a young girl having sex with an adult male.

According to the CT Post, police let the suspect leave while they filed a warrant to search his phone.

Officers arrested Kruithof on Wednesday on two charges of first-degree possession of child pornography. He is currently being held in custody with a $100,000 bond. When they asked him if he had anything else on his phone, Kruithof responded, “Oh sure,” then handed over not one, but two phones with hundreds of child porn images on them, according to police.

“He also admitted that he had printed 30 pages of child porn from library printers across Connecticut, but disposed of them, unsure of whether it was acceptable to have them,” according to Gizmodo.

“Kruithof stated that he has a problem and just currently enrolled in therapy,” police told the CT Post.

A similar incident was reported yesterday in Columbus, Ohio. This case is a little more disturbing because the man at fault is a Columbus police officer. Sgt. Dean Worthington was charged with four counts of felony child pornography after he was found downloading it onto his phone.

“Between January and July of 2018, it is alleged that Worthington uploaded an image to Tumblr and downloaded multiple videos and images depicting young children engaging in sexual activity with adults,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a press release, as reported by NBC 4

Tumblr provided a tip to law enforcement after Worthington allegedly uploaded an image of child pornography.

Shutterstock

Worthington worked on the police force for over 20 years. He was promoted to sergeant in 2006.

Worthington surrendered himself to custody as the charges were announced. His first trial appearance will be on Friday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Rich Weiner expressed his concern of the police departments’ image because of this case.

“The public entrusts us to protect them from this type of crime and right now this disturbing conduct erodes that trust,” explained Weiner.

There is no word on what the price of Worthington’s bail, as of the time of this writing.