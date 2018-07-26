Nina Dobrev Posts Picture With Her Mother And Fans Think They Look Like Twins

Nina shared a sweet message for her mom in a visit to France.

Nina Dobrev sure loves her mom, and fans can’t help but notice the striking similarities between the two.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture with her mom in France, along with the loving caption “Je T’aime Maman” (I love you mom). The picture drew hundreds of thousands of likes and plenty of comments from fans who couldn’t help but notice how much they looked like twins separated by a generation.

“OMG yall look just alike,” one person wrote.

“How much you look like her!! Crazy!!” another commented.

This is not the first time that Nina Dobrev and her mom have posed together. In 2012, the two appeared on a “Got Milk?” ad together on Mother’s Day. As People magazine noted, Nina and her mom also helped with a campaign that honored mother and daughter pairs.

“The photo is part of the ‘Like Her, Like Me’ program launch, which celebrates the power of positive influence and special moments shared by mothers and daughters,” the report noted. “The Vampire Diaries star, 23, and her mom are teaming up with Seventeen magazine to search for three mother-daughter pairs who exemplify what it means to be good role models to each other.”

Nina’s mom, Michaela Constantine, is also an artist, and has frequently commented on Nina’s work. Michaela has even gotten a bit involved in her daughter’s love life and remained close to actor Ian Somerhalder after the pair’s highly publicized split.

In 2014, Ian appeared before Congress to testify for animal rights and environmental protection. Even though he and Nina had split up by that point, Michaela made sure to show her support for Ian by retweeting his testimony and praising his advocacy for the environment.

Nina and her mom should do well during their time together in France. After being born in Bulgaria and moving to Toronto at the age of 2, Nina learned to speak fluent French. She has occasionally shown off these skills, speaking French with fans and showing off her multilingual skills (Nina is also fluent in Russian and Bulgarian) on social media and in interviews with the foreign press.

It’s not clear what Nina Dobrev and her mom have planned for the visit to France or how long the pair plan to stay there, but the actress has a busy slate ahead of her when the vacation ends. She currently has five projects in various stages of production.