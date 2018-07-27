WWE ‘NXT’ Results: Tommaso Ciampa Beat Aleister Black For The Championship, Thanks To Rival Johnny Gargano

North American champion Adam Cole was also in action, and Ricochet made his presence known.

The WWE is constantly showing their fans that NXT is a must-watch show, and they drove that point home by having the main title exchange hands on Wednesday night. We are about three weeks away from NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4, and the WWE is booking toward that event. On this week’s episode, three matches were featured, including the main event of Tommaso Ciampa challenging Aleister Black for the NXT Championship.

Adam Cole vs. Sean Maluta

This was a quick match, and NXT North American champion Adam Cole got the three-count after delivering the last shot. After the contest, “The Panama City Playboy” cut a promo stating that he was the most buzzworthy superstar in professional wrestling. Ricochet’s music hit, and “The One and Only” challenged Cole for the title at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4. Cole declined the challenge and left the ring.

Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong came out and joined Adam Cole, and it looked like the trio was going to attack Ricochet, but The War Raiders came in to even the odds. The Undisputed Era made their way back up the ramp, and then they were met by Moustache Mountain, who successfully delivered a few blows to The Undisputed Era before the trio ran for the hills. Despite Cole declining the challenge, it looks like the WWE is going to have “The Panama City Playboy” face “The One and Only” at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4, and the tag team title picture should become clearer over the next couple of weeks.

Speaking of "opportunity"… @KingRicochet would like to take THIS opportunity to confront the NXT #NorthAmericanChampion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vNCAcwICjw — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 26, 2018

Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Contract Signing

Shayna Baszler is set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Kairi Sane at Takeover: Brooklyn 4, and the two signed the contract for that match on Wednesday. Where the WWE usually features contract signings in front of the crowd in the middle of the ring, oddly, this was a backstage segment. William Regal was between the two superstars, and Baszler talked a lot of smack. “The Queen of Spades” called “The Pirate Princess” a phony, Sane said that Baszler knows she can beat her (Sane beat Shayna during last year’s Mae Young Classic finals), and then the two uneventfully signed the contract.

Lacey Evans vs. Tenilla Price

This was another quick one, and Evans continued her winning streak by getting the pinfall on Price after delivering the women’s right. Tenilla Price is known as Tesha Price in the indies, and hopefully the talented wrestler will sign a WWE contract soon. Price is great at selling and delivering snug maneuvers, and her presence on NXT would likely be a welcomed one by the WWE universe.

NXT Championship Match

As expected, this was a barnburner, and the stellar match could have main-evented any WWE pay-per-view. The two had a great back and forth contest, and there were a series of nail-biting near falls. Toward the end of the match, referee Drake Wuertz was inadvertently knocked out of the ring.

WWE.com recalls the ending of the NXT Championship match.

“Ciampa clawed his way back into the fight, literally, by gouging Black’s eyes. With the referee still down, The Blackheart grabbed the NXT Championship, presumably to clobber Black with, at which point Gargano entered the ring. Gargano superkicked Ciampa and ripped the title out of his hands, but accidentally hit Black on the backswing. Ciampa discarded Gargano from the ring and then planted a dazed Black with a double-underhook facebuster, just in time for the newly revived Wuertz to re-enter the ring and count the fall.”

“The Blackheart” received thunderous boos from the live audience, and seemingly in shock, other fans were silent. For over a year, Gargano and Ciampa have been bitter enemies. Their longtime rivalry has produced some amazing matches, and it looks like the WWE may book these two in a championship match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4, or possibly a three-way match with Black in the mix.