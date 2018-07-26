'Radar Online' says that Peterson is now the prison 'Snowbunny.'

Scott Peterson, the man who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and dumping her body in the bay now reportedly has a new claim to fame, and that is as a “Snowbunny” in a California prison. Peterson is said to be trading sex for protection while behind bars on San Quentin’s death row.

Radar Online says that a fellow inmate has revealed that Peterson has a group of protectors dubbed “The Tribe” who make sure that Peterson is spared beatings in exchange for sex acts with other inmates. A prisoner named Raynard Cummings detailed what Peterson allegedly does in order to secure protection.

He claims that Peterson washes the underwear of “The Tribe,” gives them back rubs with oil, and does sexual favors. Cummings says he started protecting Scott Peterson after he was put in with the general population.

“Taking SP [Scott Peterson] in was and is one of the sweetest move[s] I’ve ever made in 37 years of death row imprisonment.”

Cummings wrote an 18-page handwritten letter, which can be found at Radar Online, detailing his relationship with the man convicted of killing his wife and unborn son, because he was having an affair with another woman.

Cummings, 61, said that Scott Peterson sought out the toughest inmates and learned the “system” which is their term for the sex for protection situation that goes on at San Quentin.

“For whatever reasons, SP wanted to hang out with the badest [sic] of the blackness…This is the circle in which SP chose to walk into in the middle — and then to stay in the middle of — learning the program.”

Cummings explains that without the protection of “The Tribe,” Scott Peterson could be killed at any time, as he is one of the most hated inmates in the prison.

“I call him my Death Row sissy because he’ll do just about anything to save his worthless neck. He knows he’s one of the most hated men in here and could be killed at any moment.”

Cummings himself is a convicted cop killer and armed robber who has been in prison since 1983 after shooting LAPD Officer Paul Verna. He expresses in his letter that Scott Peterson is attractive and prized behind bars in San Quentin.

“The shower felt silky-smooth and SP to me is one handsome white boy.”

A man named Victor Cordeiro claimed that he had also been having an affair with Scott Peterson back in 2000 after Peterson married his wife, Laci.