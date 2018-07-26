Pamela Anderson Talks Threesomes, Says Vegan Diet ‘Is An Aphrodisiac’

'Go to the gym together. Take long walks. Go vegan,' the former 'Baywatch' beauty exhorted fans.

Pamela Anderson credits a vegan diet for her age-defying bikini body at 51, and says she’s not into threesomes or group sex.

“Being vegan is an aphrodisiac diet,” Anderson told Dazed Digital. “Meat makes you impotent and unhealthy.”

Pam shot to fame playing Los Angeles lifeguard C.J. Parker on the hit 1990s TV series Baywatch. Anderson, who posed nude and made the cover of Playboy magazine a record 15 times, says she’s not into orgies or group sex, preferring one-to-one romantic encounters.

“I have never had a threesome or group sex,” Pamela said. “All my lovers were too jealous…I’m too romantic. I don’t enjoy sex without love and commitment. It’s about intimacy and sharing secrets.”

Through numerous rocky romances, including three divorces (from Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, rocker Kid Rock, and poker player Rick Salomon), the busty 5-foot-7 Anderson has maintained her sleek 115-pound bikini body with weight-training workouts and a vegan diet.

Anderson: Vegan Diet Helps Manage My Hepatitis

In 2010, Pamela insisted the vegan diet helped her manage hepatitis C, which she was diagnosed with in 2002.

“I have hepatitis C and I feel great, which I think has a lot to do with my diet,” Anderson said in 2010. “I feel better [following a vegan diet]. I always feel healthy.”

On intelligence over beauty: “You need someone to love both. The mind is the most erotic part of the body. Stimulate my mind and the body follows.” – @pamfoundation pic.twitter.com/NSG6t6SPX1 — Dazed (@Dazed) July 25, 2018

Pamela also follows a plant-based diet because she loves animals, and hates the idea of eating them. She has long been an activist for PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Anderson, a mother of two grown sons, now lives in the south of France with her new boyfriend, 32-year-old French soccer star Adil Rami.

Pamela Anderson was born in Canada and lived in California for almost 30 years at the height of her television fame. Despite the radical move to France, she said she loves her new life in Europe.

“I’m very happy and I love France,” Anderson told Entertainment Tonight. While skeptics might doubt Pam’s new relationship because her boyfriend is 19 years younger, she is thrilled and happy.

“I’ve had some great loves,” she said. “I’m really into being with someone who’s committed.”

There are multiple reports that Anderson is engaged to Rami after she was photographed wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, but she has not confirmed those rumors.

Another blonde beauty who credits a vegan diet for her age-defying good looks is Christie Brinkley, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Brinkley still has a supermodel bikini body at age 64, thanks to a vegan diet, yoga workouts, and cardio exercise. Christie, who became a vegetarian at 12, adopted a mostly-vegan diet several years ago and said she has never felt better.