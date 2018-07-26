Tom Arnold Calls Trump A ‘Racist’ And Slams His Supporters

Actor Tom Arnold took the stage at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour on Thursday and went off on a tirade about President Trump. He did this to promote his new television series The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold.

Arnold called Trump a “racist,” a “knucklehead,” and when asked about Trump supporters, he said angrily “f*** them.”

According to Fox News, Arnold said, “Donald Trump… I’m going to do this until he resigns. He is a crazy person. He is putting our country on the precipice of a war. I am working on this show right now with people who are much more talented and much more connected than I am… I am, for some reason, in a position to do something, and it’s working.”

“I am going to continue to do this until that guy resigns and the world is a little bit safer and it happens,” Arnold continued.

The eight-episode show will run on Viceland starting September 18.

On the show he hunts for the alleged tapes to take down Trump. He also meets with other actors and political officials to get their opinion and aid for the hunt. Some of the people featured in the show are Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penn Jillette, Judd Apatow, and Rosie O’Donnell, as well as former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Nomi Ernst Leidner, Tom Arnold, and Jonathan Karsh of the television show ‘The Hunt for Trump Tapes’ Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Arnold went off on a rant about his hunt for the tapes and how, in his opinion, bad Trump is. He hardly stopped to let the reporters ask questions.

“I think white people are p***ies because it’s always about making them feel better. When [ex-wife] Roseanne [Barr] did the thing with Valerie Jarrett… I was just like ‘wait, whoa, that is racist. And there are black kids that have to deal with that every single day.’ I think because of Trump, one good thing is it’s time to F that. Fifty percent of the country knows he’s racist… Black people know he’s racist. I know he’s racist,” Arnold said during the rant.

Arnold has past history with Trump; they used to be friends, and they even went to the Playboy mansion together. He explained he “did some business with him.”

When asked what he thought of his ex-wife Roseanne Barr, who is an avid Trump supporter, Arnold simply said, “I don’t know, I don’t know. We haven’t been married for 24 years.”