Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Set To Fly With New Angels

Elizabeth Banks will direct the fourth installment of the female detective franchise — and she has a role in it, too.

Charlie’s Angels has its wings. The movie reboot of the ’70s TV show has signed some impressive women. Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Naomi Scott (Aladdin), and Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders) will star in the highly anticipated revival, according to Variety.

Elizabeth Banks will not only direct the film, teaming up with Jay Basu to pen the latest draft of the script, but also join the cast as Bosley (originally played by David Doyle), the intermediary between the detectives and their employer, Charlie Townsend (voiced in the original series by John Forsythe). While Stewart was long rumored to be a part of the buzzy project, Scott and Balinska are new names to the cast.

Charlie’s Angels had a successful five-season TV run on ABC from 1976 to 1981, making Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson household names. A new version of the popular story of three glamorous detectives hit the big screen in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu starring. In 2003, a sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, was released. Jaclyn Smith reprised her role as Kelly Garrett for a cameo in the 2003 film, marking the only appearance by an original angel from the TV series to appear in either film adaptation.

.@ElizabethBanks, who is directing the #CharliesAngels reboot, will take on the role of Bosley https://t.co/Rmri3x1t80 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 26, 2018

In a statement about the fourth edition of Charlie’s Angels, Banks spoke of a new era of “global Angels.”

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s. This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi, and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

According to the logline, the Charlie’s Angels remake will be set sometime after the original movies and will focus on a new generation of Angels working for the elusive Charlie. To keep with the times, the Townsend Agency featured in the franchise has now gone global with highly trained teams that provide security and intelligence services to a variety of private clients worldwide.

Earlier this year, original Charlie’s Angel Jaclyn Smith reminisced about the hit TV series and its original stars.

“It was always about the trio on that show,” Smith told Parade. “We all went to work in a motor home. We all put hair dryers on. It was all about hair. The best thing about Charlie’s Angels was the show, the bonding. We lost David Doyle and we lost John Forsythe and we lost Farrah [Fawcett]. It’s hard to go back. You miss those people. It’s hard.”

The Charlie’s Angels reboot is expected to hit theaters Sept. 27, 2019.