‘I Was Mariah Carey-Ed,’ Andy Cohen Says Of His ‘Freakshow’ Concert Performance With Britney Spears

Bravo TV’s Andy Cohen had a “freakshow” moment onstage with Britney Spears on Tuesday, playing S&M games with the pop star at Radio City Music Hall. He donned a collar and chest harness with sadomasochistic undertones and let Spears drag him around the stage.

“Give it up for… him!” Spears said according to People, which led fans to question whether she actually knew his name.

The social media frenzy prompted her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, to leave a comment online that read, “Looks like I need to have a bravo binge with someone… WE LOVE YOU ANDY COHEN.”

To which Cohen responded, “OMG love you back!”

Spears reportedly also forgot Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes name when he was her slave during her 2016 Las Vegas residency. She covered herself by telling the actor that he had a nice butt.

“So what the press is saying is… basically, I said I was Mariah Carey-ed,” Cohen said on SiriusXM after his Radio City Music Hall appearance.

He went on to question why Spears would even know his name to begin with.

“I’m a mortal,” he said. “And Britney is Britney… I don’t [think she knows who I am]. She gave me what I want. I don’t need to think that she would even really know who I am… I mean it’s pretty funny, right?”

The moment was part of the North American leg of her Piece of Me Tour.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

The Inquisitr reported that Spears always picks a fan to be her submissive onstage during the song, but chose 50-year-old Cohen this time around. Spears was dressed as a dominatrix in kinky black lingerie with her signature girly sparkles.

Cohen was reportedly enthusiastic during the performance, “pumping his fists in the air triumphantly and sporting a huge smile on his face” as he was dressed in bondage gear by Spear’s backup dancers. He was “enthusiastic” and “crawled toward the crowd, appearing to roar like a wild animal.”

The pop star then gifted Cohen with a signed T-shirt as he left the stage. She fanned her face and said “Wow! Ears! He’s loud” to onlookers.

Cohen isn’t the only male celebrity who has been featured as Britney’s submissive during “Freakshow.” Others include AJ McLean and Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys, Lance Bass of *NSYNC, and celebrity host Mario Lopez. Her co-star in the music video for hit single “Toxic” has also taken a turn in the harness.