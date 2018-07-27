After a dramatic season, Thomas Ravenel's girlfriend still isn't sorry

Season 5 of Southern Charm has wrapped up, but it’s been hard for even Bravo host Andy Cohen to remember a more volatile crazy reunion than this one. Last week’s part one of the reunion was fairly tame, but this week the toothpaste is out of the tube, and like they say, there is no getting it back in. Last week it was made official that controversial cast member Thomas Ravenel would not be attending the reunion for legal reasons, but his girlfriend asked to come in his place to defend her behavior from the season.

The first segment of the reunion tonight remained fairly mellow as the cast just talked amongst themselves with Cohen. Kathryn opens up about her history of depression and anxiety and explains that even though it wasn’t her intention to come out this season as someone who takes anti-depressants, she’s glad she did in an effort to remove the stigma from getting a proper mental health diagnosis.

Next, we were schooled by Shep Rose on the difference between blacking out and browning out after a night of drinking. It seems that blacking out is lights out, and with browning out, you still remember some moments in the evening.

Rose says that despite his somewhat irresponsible behavior, he’s STD free, and has not children.

Chelsea Meissner has the chance to remind everyone that she is a hairdresser and in a town like Charleston, she hears about everyone’s dates and public fights. She says that a client told her they saw Thomas Ravenel and his plus one fighting outside of a restaurant when he threw his leftovers at her, yelling “you’re going to send me back to prison!”

The Post and Courier reported that Thomas Ravenel was sentenced to just under two years in prison on federal cocaine charges back in 2008, and he remained on probation for several years after being released.

After a break, we come back from commercial to see Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend seated next to Shep Rose on the sofa/porch furniture as Andy Cohen prepares to fire away. Kathryn mutters that she wishes she had a water gun.

Ravenel’s girlfriend, who describes herself as a “Cali-Girl” says that she is not a gold digger, because, by her standards, Ravenel isn’t even wealthy, and just because he’s older and makes a decent living doesn’t mean she was just after him for the money. She says at home she likes to play tricks on him like putting bugs under his pillow.

She explains that the hard-partying behavior she complained about while shooting the season no longer exists because Thomas no longer likes to go out since the investigation was launched into the allegations of rape and sexual assault against him. She says now he likes to stay in and cook dinner.

The whole cast of Southern Charm including Kathryn Dennis seem to want to help Ravenel’s girlfriend see they think she’s been brainwashed and needs to head back to California. She says that there was an incident outside a restaurant, but it was her fault and she deserved it.

But when it comes to apologizing for her two attacks on Kathryn Dennis, one in Hilton Head and one at the Winter Ball, Ravenel’s girlfriend says that she meant what she said. Andy Cohen tells Kathryn he thinks he would have hit the nurse from Santa Barbara if he was her, and he’s impressed that she managed to control her temper.

After another attack on Dennis, Ravenel’s girlfriend says she would like to be friends, but Kathryn says she’ll pass, and she’d like her to stay away from the kids.

Andy Cohen clears the guest off the stage and has a cast toast to end the Southern Charm season 5.