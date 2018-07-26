Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Are Still Crazy For Each Other, According To ‘Us Weekly’

'Their marriage is so strong right now.'

After nearly six years of marriage, Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel are still going strong.

In Hollywood, it’s not always easy to achieve a long-lasting marriage, but Jessica and Justin are a perfect example of what a marriage should be like. According to Us Weekly, the couple has built a strong marriage and foundation together. And despite the fact that they’re busy with their young son, Silas, the couple still hasn’t let the spark in their romance die, according to a source.

“Justin and Jessica are really in love, and their marriage is so strong right now. Even with Silas, they still make their relationship with each other a major priority and have fun with each other.”

The insider also dished that music is a big part of what keeps the couple’s connection so strong. Currently, the duo is traveling all over the world for Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods Tour.” And their 3-year-old son is also joining the couple as they trot the globe.

“Music plays a huge role in their relationship,” the source added. “They love singing together. Jessica actually has a beautiful singing voice. And they’ll even dance on the table together at their house!”

And while Justin is busy performing night after night on stage, the source also shared that when he’s offstage, he’s 100 percent a family man, spending any free time with his family.

“Justin is a very different man this tour around. He has been a family man,” the source says while also noting that Timberlake doesn’t go out and party anymore after shows.

Midnight. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

Both Timberlake and Biel have been sharing photos from their travels together. Recently, Timberlake shared a photo of himself and Biel in front of one of the most romantic places on earth — the Eiffel Tower. Another recent photo on his Instagram feed shows Biel planting a huge kiss on their son Silas’ face as Timberlake captioned the image.

“If that pic doesn’t say ‘City Of Love’ then I’m out…”

In turn, Biel shared a photo of herself and her hubby taking in one of Serena William’s Wimbledon tennis matches. And on Father’s Day, Biel shared an adorable photo tribute and post to Timberlake.

“And to my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh**, out of his own young man. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. We can’t do this parenting thing without you.”

Jessica and Justin will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary in October.