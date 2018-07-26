Jennifer Lopez Displays Her Toned Beach Body In Skimpy Bikini, Days After Turning 49

Turning 49 doesn't look too bad on JLo.

Jennifer Lopez has been taking the week just relaxing and having fun with her loved ones. She just turned 49 two days ago and had a fun celebration while in the Bahamas with her two kids, Max and Emme, boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella. The birthday girl has been sharing photos of their special vacation spot this week, including those of her well-toned beach body. The most recent Instagram snap shows the Latina singer just chilling in her tiny black bikini.

Lopez is relaxing on a towel on the sandy beach with the waves splashing in the background. It looks like she is wearing the exact same black bikini with white strings that she wore in a group photo she posted the day before. It totally shows what great shape the World of Dance judge is in. She has worked hard to get those amazing abs. She also has on a floppy straw hat to keep the sun from getting into her eyes. She looks like she may just be reflecting on what a great week she is having, or that could just be the vibe that she wanted for this particular vacation photo.

JLo takes her health very seriously. She stays in shape by working out and eating healthy. However, she did indulge a little bit in some yummy birthday cake on Tuesday. She was seen enjoying a slice of the yellow cake with pink frosting. The Shades of Blue actress chose a short sparkling emerald green dress and matching high heels for her special day. She looked gorgeous, as always, and very happy.

Her celebration also included a few family and friends, along with Alex and the kids. The series of snapshots that she shared on Instagram included her getting some birthday love from her adorable son, Max.

Lopez also shared a sweet message to her fans on Wednesday thanking them for all of their birthday wishes. The mom-of-two explained that the gathering was full of fun and laughter, and also tears and plenty of dancing. But most of all she wanted to say how much she appreciates her fans.

“What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers… I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!!”

Jennifer Lopez Shares Glamorous 49th Birthday Party Photos of Her 'Small Gathering' with A-Rod https://t.co/rmCE7vt1QM — People (@people) July 25, 2018

A-Rod also managed to sneak in a few pictures of them all together as a family enjoying a swim in the clear blue ocean and just relaxing together. It’s obvious that he and Jennifer Lopez adore each other and the kids get along famously. She has mentioned that they are not in any rush to get married, but you never know if that will change soon.