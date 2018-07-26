Kevin Love And LeBron James Training Together Thursday After Going Different Directions

Days after signing a four-year extension, the new face of the Cleveland Cavaliers posted a viral photo with his former Cavs teammate, LeBron James. The pair were in the gym together in Las Vegas Thursday morning working out and smiling, with Love captioning the Instagram story photo “Thursday morning work.”

James and Love spent the past four seasons playing alongside each other in Cleveland, building more than just a friendship. The NBA equivalent of a “power couple,” the pair joined efforts in leading the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals as well as winning the 2016 NBA title.

Their reign came to an end earlier this summer when James signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Love behind in Ohio. Love chose to sign a lavish, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers instead of entering free agency in 2019, in hopes of beginning a new era of Cavs basketball. Although the two All-Stars now play for different teams, it seems their seemingly “rocky” friendship will withstand the summer after many rumors.

According to Sports Illustrated, James chose to not tell his teammate about signing, leaving Love to find out on Twitter about the $154 million deal with the Lakers.

“I was in the Hamptons and I was sitting next to a couple really good friends and I just looked down at my phone,” Love said after reading about the deal. “I texted him later that night, told him I loved him, told him I appreciated him and good luck.”

While many speculated the pair may be on bad terms, Love’s text proved different. James followed suit just hours after Love put pen to paper with his extension, congratulating his former teammate on Twitter.

“Secure the bag! Congrats brother, ” James wrote. “Nobu Malibu or Wally’s on you!”

Love turns 30 in September and the Cavs are set to rebuild their team around the All-Star. Sharing earlier in the week about his decision to sign long-term in Cleveland, Love thanked the organization and owners for trusting him and believing in the Cavaliers’ future.

“When I got traded here a few years back, I was committed to being here long term and I was committed to our culture, excellence in playing the game of basketball. And I think who we have on our team and who we have moving forward really reflects that.”

James is expected to speak about his signing decision with the L.A. Lakers later this week.