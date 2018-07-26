Kim Kardashian Wishes Grandma MJ A Happy Birthday In Sweet Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian is sharing the love for the woman who started it all — her Grandma MJ.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians know, MJ is the mother of Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner, and she has appeared in a few episodes of the reality series. Today, it’s hard to believe that MJ, whose real name is Mary Jo Campbell, turned 84-years-old. To celebrate the occasion, the reality star shared a throwback photo of herself and MJ along with a sweet caption.

“Happy 84th Birthday to my main idol, my grandma MJ! My grandma is the strongest person I know! I saw her be the provider of her family and run her own clothing store my whole life, she’s battled cancer and beat it twice, and she always gives me the realest best advice!”

“She’s probably the only person on this planet that I still remember their home number by heart lol My grandma has a finsta so everyone leave nice comments wishing her a happy birthday,” Kardashian ended the post.

In the black and white image, a young Kim sits on her grandmother’s lap. She smiles for the camera as she sports a white blouse. The photo appears to have been taken around Christmas time as MJ is donning a sweater with a reindeer on it. She, too, is all smiles for the photo.

So far, the snapshot has already earned the reality star 640,000 likes in addition to 6,500 comments. And as she requested, Kardashian’s fans followed Kim’s wishes by leaving nice comments for MJ.

“Happy Birthday Grandma MJ! Have a beautiful day you deserve it.”

“Happy birthday to ur grandma, your lucky to still have her around!, cherish it, as I can see you will,” another wrote.

“Powerful woman, god bless her and you gorgeous,” one more chimed in.

It’s no secret that Kim has a close relationship with her Grandma MJ, as fans can see it displayed on social media as well as on the family’s hit reality show. And according to People, this past December, MJ and Kim bonded over one thing that they have in common — short marriages.

“We have so much in common — history repeats itself!” she told her granddaughter. “I can’t believe it, because I was married for two months at 18. Right out of high school I was given an engagement ring, a guy I had been going with for four years,” MJ told Kardashian.

She then confessed that after they were married, it wasn’t as much fun as she thought it would be and soon after, they called it quits.

Kardashian was famously married to NBA star Kris Humphries for 72 days before filing for divorce.