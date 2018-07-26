Kenya Moore Not Returning To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Amid ‘Messy’ Contract Dispute, Reports ‘People’

It seems like the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to have a major cast shakeup as Kenya Moore joins the list of castmates set to leave the Bravo series.

According to a People magazine report, Kenya Moore’s contract negotiation went messy as the pregnant 47-year-old wanted more money than the network was willing to offer.

Sources tell People magazine that another issue was Kenya’s unwillingness to allow the producers to film certain aspects of her life. Before Season 10 of RHOA aired, Kenya Moore eloped with her husband Marc Daly in the Bahamas without informing producers of the series.

Several reports emerged about Kenya reportedly keeping her husband Marc away from the series and his alleged objections with the way the series portrays men.

Marc Daly only makes a brief appearance during Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta when he met several cast members.

A source close to the production team tells the magazine the following.

“Everyone wanted to have Kenya back, but they wanted to have the old Kenya back — the one who isn’t afraid of the cameras. You can’t have secrets and be on reality TV. Especially when other Housewives are showing all of their lives — the good, bad, and the ugly. They need to see your life.”

The former beauty queen reportedly kept her fertility treatments away from RHOA producers and kept much of her personal life away from the series. Moore was also absent during the Barcelona trip in the 10th season.

Kenya has repeatedly denied that she has been fired from the series. The new report says that she has not been fired and is walking away from the series due to the contract dispute.

The report suggests that Marc’s reservations about being on camera are a point of contention during the contract dispute.

“Kenya really loves her life with her husband. She’s always wanted to be a wife and a mother, and she’s put all of her focus into her growing family. She’s not going to jeopardize that for some television show.”

Kenya Moore seemingly confirmed that the producers were not offering her enough money when responding to a fan on Twitter.

Nope… was never offered a friend role, just friend ????to do the same job and show family and baby story. ???? No movement in negotiations but not to worry… a girl has options just in case ???????? ???????? https://t.co/dGFP1zo5iV — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 24, 2018

I feel you, as a fan I wholeheartedly agree this would be the pinnacle of my tenure on the show. The fans deserve to see my happy ending… unfortunately, it's not up to me. Maybe I should have committed some crimes ???? https://t.co/U6LK6YxxuV — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) July 24, 2018

Moore revealed that she has other offers; therefore, the model and businesswoman may document her pregnancy journey in another series or a spinoff.

Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore did not attend the Miami trip for Season 11 of RHOA. Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, and Eva Marcille are returning.

Sheree confirmed that she is leaving the series due to a contract dispute.