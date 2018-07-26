Sean Hannity Says No Question Is Off The Table For Roseanne Barr TV Interview

Roseanne Barr will sit down for her first TV interview since her controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett and subsequent firing from her ABC sitcom, and it sounds like no topic is off limits. In a new interview with Variety, Fox News host Sean Hannity says he doesn’t think Barr will bar him from asking certain questions.

“Nothing is off the table,” Hannity told Variety. “I think it’s an opportunity for Roseanne to explain what had happened.”

Hannity says he thinks Barr understands the severity of her tweet about Jarrett, whom she compared to the offspring of “Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.” Now, he says, it’s time to let Barr explain herself without interruption, including how her firing and the cancelation of Roseanne played out.

“This is an opportunity in many ways for her,” Hannity said. “This is the kind of an interview where I won’t interrupt a lot.”

Hannity says viewers will want to heart Barr in “her own words” about the damaging tweet and what she has endured since that day in May.

“I just want to find out what it was all about, why it happened, the lead up to it, the aftermath of it… I know that it upset her greatly that her actions had impact on other people she cares deeply about.”

Clear your schedule and set your DVR: Sean Hannity is interviewing Roseanne Barr! https://t.co/0TYvU9Vn96 pic.twitter.com/b6UsmBgCGF — Slate (@Slate) July 26, 2018

Hannity is expected to talk to Barr about her decision to step away and allow her Roseanne co-stars to headline a spinoff about the Conner family.

Roseanne Barr’s decision to sit down with Sean Hannity is surprising. The 65-year-old comedian previously told fans she would be conducting her own interview on YouTube channel. Earlier this month, Barr took to Twitter to announce she changed her mind about a previously planned interview and would instead answer fans’ questions in a self-made interview posted to her YouTube channel.

“I’d like to speak directly to you, the people, and cut out any middlemen who use for clickbait/ad revenue while seeking to divide rather than unite. Please email any questions you have for me at askroseannebarr@gmail.com and I will post answers to my YouTube channel next week,” Barr tweeted.

While he has yet to post a full Q&A session, Barr did post a video in which she explained that she thought Valerie Jarrett was white.

Sean Hannity and Roseanne Barr will tape the new interview before she heads to a live podcast in New York City with her longtime pal and spiritual advisor Rabbi Shmuley later in the day. The highly anticipated Fox News interview will air during Hannity’s 9 p.m. show.