WWE News: Former Champion Confirms She Will Not Return, Even For All-Women ‘Evolution’ Event

Gail Kim has completed her time in WWE and she is never going back.

Earlier this week on Monday Night Raw, Stephanie McMahon made the major announcement of an all-women pay-per-view coming later this year, and it has generated a lot of buzz. A large number of past superstars and legends are returning for Evolution, which will take place in October, but there is one former champion who definitely won’t be there. Gail Kim has confirmed that even if asked, she will not be returning to the ring for WWE ever again.

On Oct. 28, 2018, Evolution will take place for the first time in history, and it will be a PPV that will have matches involving only women. Once this huge announcement broke, word started to spread that big names from the past would be coming back for an appearance at the event or even to have a match.

When the time comes for the card to be confirmed and set in place, though, former WWE Women’s Champion Gail Kim will not be a part of it.

Earlier this year, Kim retired from the ring and accepted the role of as a producer and agent with Impact Wrestling. She had two different runs with WWE throughout her long career, but if she were to ever come out of retirement for another match, it would only be for Impact.

Gail Kim’s last stint in WWE ended in 2011 and many have often wondered if she would ever return back to the company. Wrestling Inc. noticed that one fan said they would like to see Kim at Evolution this October, but she confirmed that it simply won’t end up happening.

Happy for the women in the company but if I ever made. Return, it would only be for @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/yillNFm9DT — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 25, 2018

The fan went on to ask her why she wouldn’t head back to WWE and Kim was honest about that too.

Bc I’ve been there twice. I have never been happy there. Life is about happiness. Impact Wrestling is my happiness. It’s not about money sometimes…. people just don’t understand that https://t.co/rOaehEimOH — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 25, 2018

With October bringing the first-ever all-women PPV for WWE, it’s not to say that it will be the only and last. It is quite possible that Evolution may end up continuing as a yearly event, but that will all be determined on how things go with the first one later this year.

Triple H spoke with Sky Sports regarding the PPV and if it will become an annual addition to the WWE line-up. Just like with anything and everything that the company does, Triple H is going to make sure that continuing with it will be what is best for business.

“It’s a question to be answered down the road. Do we need to have a women’s only event? No…just like we don’t need a men’s only event or anything else. I think that the opportunity is there…whoever is the best, the most prominent box office attraction that is the main event. It doesn’t matter if that’s Raw, SmackDown, NXT, Wrestlemania. “So can they have their own event? Can it be a mainstay? Yes, and if our fans want it and it’s the right thing then we’ll give it to them. The WWE universe will dictate to us what the approach is.”

WWE Evolution is a huge step forward for women’s wrestling and it is one that is an honor to the current roster and all those who have come before them. Numerous legends and former champions will return to take part in the event, but Gail Kim simply won’t be one of them. She has had her time in WWE and she wasn’t happy there, so she is going to continue on with Impact Wrestling for anything she does in the wrestling world.