Michelle Williams Reveals She Never Gave Up On Love, Tells ‘Vanity Fair’ She Married Secretly

Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Williams gave a very candid interview to Vanity Fair, in which she opened up about losing Heath Ledger, raising their daughter, and the fact that she never gave up on falling in love again. It’s a good thing too because this past month she married Mount Erie’s Phil Elverum in a ceremony so private, no one knew it had happened until the magazine with the interview hit newsstands.

The fiercely private actress seemed to share more than she has in previous interviews, though it took several meetings with the reporter for her to do so. She finally shared with her that by the time the article hits stands, she will have married singer-songwriter Phil Elverum in a very private ceremony in Upstate New York, specifically in the idyllic Adirondacks.

“Her new husband, an indie musician who records and performs under the name Mount Eerie (and, before that, the Microphones), also lost a partner in tragic circumstances while parenting a small child,” reports Vanity Fair. They met through a mutual friend. His first wife was diagnosed with inoperable stage-4 pancreatic cancer in 2015 — only four months after the birth of their daughter. She ended up passing away 13 months after she was diagnosed.

Williams’ best bud Busy Philipps, who she m et when both starred on the TV show, Dawson’s Creek, hates when people look at her friend as a delicate flower.

“She’s one of the strongest people I know—one of the toughest bi**hes around. She’s still here, she’s still working, and not only is she still working, she’s like the best there is.”

People tended to look at Williams that way after the death of her daughter’s father, Heath Ledger. For the very private actress, it forced her to have a spotlight on her and her daughter in a way she would never have wanted. But they both survived it and now daughter Matilda is doing great and preparing to enter seventh grade.

“I never gave up on love,” Williams later shared with the reporter. She told her that she spent the decade after Ledger’s death searching for the kind of “radical acceptance” she felt from him. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’ ”

While Williams really didn’t want to open up about her personal life, she had a reason this time.

“I don’t really want to talk about any of it,” she says. “But there’s that tease, that lure, that’s like, What if this helps somebody?'”