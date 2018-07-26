Shaquem Griffin Begins First NFL Training Camp With The Seahawks, Is ‘Amazing’ With Only One Hand

The Seattle Seahawks began their training camp Thursday morning with new rookie, Shaquem Griffin.

Griffin joined the Seahawks after the fifth round of the NFL Draft in April, signing a $480,000 rookie contract. The one-handed sensation now plays with his twin brother Shaquill on the Seattle defense. Seahawks insider, Gregg Bell tweeted a video of the athlete hitting the sled during his first NFL camp practice, calling Griffin “amazing.”

As the defensive player continues to spend his days running drills and spending time with his new team, fans look forward to watching the sensation play this fall. Although his left hand was amputated as a child due to a prenatal condition, Griffin did not let it stop him from being a high prospect in the NFL Draft.

Griffin’s NFL Combine was nothing short of electric, due in part to him running the fastest 40-yard dash by a linebacker in history. Clocking at 4.38, the linebacker blew away spectators and coaches. Continuing to impress with strength, Griffin put up 20 reps of 225 pounds during the NFL Combine while using a prosthetic on his left arm, leaving the linebacker room cheering.

After six years of “stable” seasons in the NFL, the Seahawks are said to be heading in a new direction after losing many All-Pro players and high-profile assistant coaches. Renewing their focus on their running game on offense and a younger movement on defense, Seattle hopes to use Griffin on special teams as a large-scale contributor.

In college, Griffin played for the University of Central Florida Knights and was granted American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year during his first year as a starter in 2016. In 2017, the national sensation added another All-American award, was awarded the Peach Bowl MVP and led UFC to an undefeated season, the school’s first claimed national championship in history, giving the six-foot athlete, the title “National Champion.”

Proving one hand is not a problem for a linebacker, Griffin had two career interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 18.5 career sacks.

Sources say the Florida native is aiming to win the backup weakside linebacker position for the Seahawks this season. K.J. Wright, who currently fills the weakside linebacker position, is in the final year of his contract, possibly giving Griffin the chance to start in future years.

As the Seahawks attempt to confirm their true running back this year will not be their quarterback and work through the new changes at training camp, Griffin’s fans took to Twitter to share their amazement and put into perspective accomplishments.