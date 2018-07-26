Demi Lovato Refused Attempted Intervention Weeks Before Her Overdose

People close to her knew she was in a bad place weeks ago, but Lovato refused to let them help her.

As fans across the world hope and pray for her full recovery, TMZ is reporting that friends and family knew Demi Lovato was in a bad place weeks ago. Some of them approached her about it and offered their help but to no avail. They even staged an intervention in hopes of getting her to enter rehab, but Lovato wasn’t interested. Her partying continued, and the 25-year-old star amped up her efforts to cover up her struggle and put on a happy and healthy face. The illusion was fading in the days before her apparent overdose.

Reports also indicate that Lovato’s former manager, Phil McIntyre, was involved in the attempted intervention. When the two went their separate ways a couple of months ago, the reason for their split was not made public. Now some are speculating that McIntyre may have seen trouble brewing even back then.

Fans first became concerned about Lovato when she released her new single titled “Sober” in June. She had announced six years of sobriety in March, but with lyrics like these, fans and people close to the singer worried that she was falling back into a lifestyle of substance abuse.

“Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore.”

Also in June came the news that Lovato had ended her relationship with CAST Recovery, a rehab business with which she had been closely tied for years. She had also had a long-term friendship with its founder, Mike Bayer. Reports attributed to the end of that relationship to conflicts over “money and branding.”

Then came news earlier this month of her parting ways with McIntyre. Radar Online reported on their split and cited an insider as saying that Lovato “wanted to go in a different direction and decided to completely sever ties with him.” The source also said that she was trying to get her life back on track and wanted to surround herself with positive influences who would hold her accountable. Over the course of just a couple of months, Lovato experienced a relapse in her substance abuse and the end of two long-term relationships.

Fans, friends, and family hope that she gets the help she needs to win her battle and get her life back on track. The hope is that she will enter rehab when she is discharged from the hospital, but many worry that she won’t because, as an addict, she may deny that she needs help.