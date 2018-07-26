‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, July 27: Ridge Races After Bill, Liam, & Steffy Face Off

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Liam and Steffy realize there's no turning back now.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 27 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) will realize just what he lost when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) caught him in and Hope (Annika Noelle) in a deep embrace. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also hear an amazing story from Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and he will set off to face Bill (Don Diamont) for all his sins against his family.

It was to be expected that Ridge would blow a gasket when Hope (Annika Noelle) told him that Steffy had caught her and Liam (Scott Clifton) kissing in her dressing room. To rub salt in the wound, she even pointed out that Steffy isn’t the only one who is the mother of his child. Ridge knows that Steffy needs him and will encounter Wyatt. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, tease that Wyatt will give Ridge the lowdown about what has been happening.

According to Soap Central, Ridge will set off in pursuit of Bill (Don Diamont) at Spencer Publications. However, Bill will be long gone and he will see Wyatt instead. It seems as if Wyatt may tell Ridge that Bill and Steffy are together now and that Ridge will not be happy about it.

He may even know about Bill signing off his shares to Steffy, making Steffy the majority shareholder of Forrester Creations. The last time Ridge and Bill faced off, they got physical. Ridge does not want his granddaughter to be raised by her other grandfather.

“You’re quite a bit richer than you were when you walked in here tonight…” – Bill #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aamysGg67h — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 26, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that “as the fallout from their betrayals unfolds, Liam and Steffy face their past, present, and future.” As B&B fans know, Liam saw Steffy with Bill’s sword necklace around her neck. Steffy saw how Liam was playing her for a fool and decided to do something about it. She took her life back by getting Bill to give her his shares, and in return, she will marry him.

Now she is the controlling shareholder of Forrester Creations and has a lot of money and power. As she told Bill, the love thing didn’t work out for her and now it seems as if Steffy wants to control it all. As the majority shareholder, she has a lot of options at her disposal. She could get rid of the Hope For The Future Line, and even fire her stepmother Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). One thing is for sure, the shoe is on the other foot and Liam won’t be the one calling all the shots this time. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.