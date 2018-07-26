Demi Lovato To Be Released From Hospital Today, Will Head To Rehab Outside Of Los Angeles, Per ‘Radar Online’

Following her alleged scary drug overdose, Demi Lovato is headed out of the hospital.

According to Radar Online, the troubled singer will be released from Cedar Sinai hospital in Los Angeles today. The 25-year-old originally was admitted to the medical facility this past Tuesday when friends found her unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home. It is reported that Lovato underwent a detox at the hospital and will be released at some point today.

A source close to the singer says that Demi has been “itching” to go home, but it is unclear how long the singer will have in the comfort of her own house before she heads to rehab. It’s been reported that following her hospital stay, Demi will actually leave the Los Angeles area to head to a rehabilitation facility.

Since Southern California has too much temptation, a source says that Lovato will most likely get treatment elsewhere. Entertainment Tonight shares that Demi’s family wants to waste no time and wants her to head straight to rehab once she’s released from the hospital.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source close to the singer’s family says.

“Her family is going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab. She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side.”

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

Demi’s fans are really pulling for the singer to come out on top of this as well. Though Lovato has not yet spoken publicly about her overdose to fans, she did post a picture on her Instagram account the day before she was rushed to the hospital. That photo has already amassed over 5.4 million likes in addition to 234,000 comments. Many of Lovato’s fans were quick to wish Demi well in her recovery in the comments section.

“Get well soon I know you will because you’re one of the strongest people I know and you are my Warrior And I love you so so much And I’m Still proud of you because No one is perfect so keep believing in yourself and you Will beat this I know that there are a lot of people who support you and I’m one of them so stay strong my girl I love you,” one fan commented.

“Love you Demi, we all love and care about you. We are by your side. Please recover soon babes,” another chimed in.

Following the reported relapse, Lovato’s upcoming concerts have been canceled.