Betsy DeVos’ $40 Million Yacht Untied And Set Adrift By Vandals

It's one of at least 10 boats owned by the DeVos family.

A $40 million private yacht owned by Trump Secretary of Education appointee Betsy DeVos was untied and set adrift by vandals in Ohio, CBS News is reporting.

The 163-foot yacht, named the SeaQuest, is one of at least 10 luxury yachts owned by the DeVos family.

The sailing vessel was moored at a dock in Huron, Ohio, on Lake Erie. At about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, vandals snuck into the dock, untied the vessel, and set it adrift. Rather than drift aimlessly across the Great Lake, the vessel only drifted a few feet and crashed into the dock before crews were able to regain control.

The ship suffered an estimated $5,000-10,000 in damages.

According to yacht-fan website Super Yacht Fan, the vessel can accommodate 12 passengers and 12 crew. It has a range of 5,000 nautical miles and a top speed of 24 knots.

“The yacht SeaQuest is a 50 meter displacement yacht built by Westport. The yacht was delivered in 2008 to her owners the DeVos family. The family also owns the Westport 164 Legacy.”

Police are currently scouring surveillance video for suspects.

According to The Toledo Blade, it’s not clear why the boat was docked in Huron. DeVos has been in Ohio recently, though. She had visited the northwestern portion of the state to tour a public-school career development center as well as a prison. It is unclear if she arrived in Ohio via her private yacht.

The DeVoses have so many yachts that even superyachfan has trouble keeping up. The newest one seems to be Legacy, completed in 2011, three years after Seaquest, the one that was vandalized.https://t.co/IrKTJDtbod They also are part owners of the yacht company Westport pic.twitter.com/tXeFkk2HfE — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) July 26, 2018

RDV corporation, the company that manages the DeVos family’s wealth, is listed as the owners of the multi-million-dollar sailing vessel. They have not returned calls for comment. Similarly, the City of Huron, which owns the docks at which the vessel was moored, has also not returned calls for comment.

DeVos is one of the wealthiest members of the Trump administration. She was born into a wealthy family that, among other ventures, owns factories that supply military needs. She married even wealthier, tying the knot with Richard DeVos Jr., the son of the man who started the Amway corporation.

By some estimates, she’s worth as much as $580 million.

Mrs. DeVos is not finding much in the way of sympathy for the damages to her boat, unfortunately. Commenters responding to a Buzzfeed News story about this crime are almost uniformly snarky.

“Can’t say that I’m mad” “Womp womp, Betsy.”

One commenter, however, did give a thought to the crew who were aboard the vessel when it was set adrift.

“It sounds like the boat had a captain and other staff on board… I’m not sure they deserved their lives being risked…”

As of this writing, police have not made any arrests in this case.