‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: One Houseguest Calls Another Their Soulmate Despite Being In A Relationship

The proclamation came on day eight of Season 20.

Showmances are the norm when it comes to seasons of Big Brother, but Season 20 is especially unique when it comes to romance. Chris “Swaggy C” Williams and Bayleigh Dayton were the only official couple in the BB20 house, but one houseguest appears to be brewing several romances under the radar. Kaitlyn Herman has had more than friendly connections with three different men in the house and the life coach has shockingly declared one of them is her soulmate, despite being in a five-year relationship outside of the house.

Yesterday, Faysal Shafaat revealed that Kaitlyn claimed he was her soulmate according to a Big Brother live feeds Twitter account. The account documents exact conversations that take place on the live feeds word for word, most of which have revolved around Faysal and Kaitlyn.

When speaking with Haleigh Broucher, Faysal admitted that Kaitlyn told him some pretty revealing things on day eight.

“I have never felt the way I do about you. I’ve been dating Joe for 5 years. I met you and it feels like you are my soulmate,” Kaitlyn proclaimed to Faysal.

A separate tweet from @BB_Updates documented what happened after Kaitlyn shockingly admitted.

“I don’t want to be the one to come between a 5 year relationship,” Faysal told Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn then told Faysal “don’t be a coward.”

Haleigh and Faysal discuss strategy on BB20. Sonja Flemming / CBS

While fans suspected Kaitlyn had feelings for Faysal since the beginning of the show, the substitute teacher’s recent conversation with Haleigh sent Big Brother fanatics into a frenzy in the tweet’s comment section.

“She will tell anybody anything,” one fan tweeted.

“All I know is Joe dodged a bullet!!!! I can’t believe he was with her for 5 years,” another added regarding Kaitlyn’s boyfriend outside of the house.

Kaitlyn and Faysal have had several flirtatious exchanges throughout the season, but Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson have also had interesting interactions with the life coach as well. Kaitlyn has been spotted on the live feeds snuggling with all three men in bed causing quite a commotion on Twitter among fans. Her antics in the BB house have also caused her boyfriend Joe to break things off, unbeknownst to Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn Herman of BB20 Monty Brinton / CBS

Kaitlyn’s fate in the Big Brother house will be determined tonight during the fourth live eviction ceremony. She is currently on the block with Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, but the evicted woman will have a chance to come back into the house due to Sam Bledsoe’s power app. The eliminated houseguest will not come back automatically but will have to compete in some sort of challenge to make it back through the double doors.

Watch tonight when the eviction ceremony takes place at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.