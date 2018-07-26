Kate Upton Posts Revealing Pic From ‘Maxim’ Hot 100 Shoot

Kate Upton is ranked No. 1 and is the cover girl for the Hot 100 this year, named 'America's Beauty' by 'Maxim' magazine.

The famous annual Hot 100 issue from lifestyle magazine Maxim, which hit newsstands recently, featured what the magazine is calling “America’s Beauty” as their number one selection in the form of supermodel Kate Upton.

Spanning the cover in a barely there beige chemise, Upton looks absolutely radiant with a perfectly bronzed complexion and smoky eye shadow. Large ornamental hoop earrings frame her sculpted face, adorned with what appear to be chunky irregular shapes in a rose gold. The thin linen fabric is draped over one shoulder, revealing a great deal of skin and leaving little to the imagination as is the aesthetic of the Hot 100 by Maxim each and every year; this year is no exception.

Her straw-colored hair is blowing carefree in the wind, and Kate Upton is backgrounded by a neutral array of shades ranging from simple cornsilk to a lovely taupe, soft-focused to bring her into greater relief. Her hands rest delicately on the ties of her chemise, binding her chest.

The cover shot went out to over 6 million members of social media service Instagram who follow the top model and has attracted 318,523 likes from those on her feed since it was posted. The snap was captured by photographer Gilles Bensimon in Israel, the shout-out being mentioned in Kate’s comments attached to her post.

Another shot from the Maxim shoot was posted directly to Instagram by Upton yesterday; this one framed more loosely and showing a great deal more character.

#MaximHot100 in #Israel ⭐️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 25, 2018 at 4:36pm PDT

Posed in what appears to be a rocky desert milieu, Kate Upton stands on a ridge, hips turned sideways to reveal a cutaway dress that shows off her thighs and hips. The dress itself is an airy affair, see-through gossamer across the arms and the long, flowing train that splays out in the breeze behind her. In a beautiful sand color to match her surroundings and embroidered with what appears to be stalks of wheat, the dress is form fitting and yet flowing, a perfect match for the model’s full and statuesque form.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kate Upton may lead the list, but other ladies round out the top 100 with style and flair, broken down into disparate categories reflecting their backgrounds, styles, and personalities. Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Heidi Klum round out “the bombshells” — while Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B are tapped to portray Maxim’s ideal female “divas.”

Alicia Vikander, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, and Elle Fanning are notable pin-ups in the “screen sirens” division. Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, and Ivanka Trump represent the ladies constituting the group known as the “power players,” movers and shakers in business and politics.