‘The Crown’ Has Found Its Queen Mother And Prince Charles For Season 3

The royal family is growing right now for Season 3 of 'The Crown' on Netflix.

While fans are awaiting the next season of The Crown on Netflix, their anticipation is coming with a much higher cause of concern as virtually everything and everyone is changing. As the hit series is a look at the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her journey through the years, that means she will need to age along with everyone else. In turn, that means a new cast every couple of seasons and with that, the roles of a new Prince Charles and Queen Mother have now been handed out.

There has been a lot of secrecy surrounding Season 3 of The Crown, but things are finally starting to fall into place. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that two key roles have now been filled for the next installment of the series which will see Queen Elizabeth’s age jump a number of years from Season 2 when she was last in her 30s.

In the first two seasons of the series, Queen Elizabeth was played by Claire Foy.

Taking on the role of Prince Charles will be Josh O’Connor who is replacing Julian Baring. O’Connor is known for his roles in numerous TV series such as Les Miserables and The Durrells in Corfu while also starring in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/FHrqE2dQhA — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 26, 2018

Along with the casting of O’Connor, it was also announced that Marion Bailey would be stepping into the role of his grandmother or the Queen Mother. Bailey is taking over the role from Victoria Hamilton who played the part in Seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown.

Bailey has starred in a number of movies and TV shows including Allied in 2016.

Marion Bailey will play the Queen Mother in The Crown Season Three. pic.twitter.com/T6JX2D8Qyg — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 26, 2018

In the past, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said The Crown would take viewers through the life of Queen Elizabeth from age 29 to the current day. Six seasons are planned over a period of six decades and it is expected to run over a period of eight to 10 years on the streaming giant.

Seasons 3 and 4 are being shot back-to-back and filming began this month.

Here are a few others who are new to their roles for Season 3 of The Crown:

Queen Elizabeth – Olivia Colman replacing Claire Foy

Prince Philip – Tobias Menzies replacing Matt Smith

Princess Margaret – Helena Bonham Carter replacing Vanessa Kirby

Princess Diana will make her debut near the end of Season 3 of The Crown, but the actress playing the role has not yet been revealed. The cast is starting to fill out quite nicely for the Netflix hit series and fans really can’t wait for it to start, but there is still a bit of time for them as we don’t know when it is coming. The casting of Queen Mother and Prince Charles is a step in the right direction, though, and the hope is that the release date will be mid-2019 at the latest.