‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 26: Ridge & Hope’s Showdown, Bill Assures Steffy [Video]

Hope is not going to bite her tongue for Ridge any longer.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 26 reveal that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will have a showdown and not hide behind niceties anymore. The Bold and the Beautiful preview shows that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will also turn her attention to the other half of the cheating duo, and try to convince Liam (Scott Clifton) against his conscience. It seems as if Bill (Don Diamont) may be the only one who is getting everything he ever wants, and that he will express his joy to Steffy.

For the price of his Forrester Creations shares, Bill bought himself a bride. Not any bride either; the one who he has been pursuing relentlessly and who used to be his son’s wife. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that it seems as if Bill will also tell Steffy that they don’t need a big announcement about their wedding day.

“I don’t need to announce to the world the day you become my wife.”

He may also be referring to the fact that Steffy may want a small wedding and want to get it over with rather quietly. If this is the case, then he would still be getting Steffy, and he also would not need the big wedding fanfare which has become synonymous with Bold and the Beautiful.

Looks like these two have a deal. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ZEWtsTrUDy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 25, 2018

Brooke will turn her attention to Liam when she goes over to the cliff house. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will be feeling guilty and he already left a host of messages on Steffy’s phone. However, Brooke feels that he is single and could dally about with Hope as he chooses since he and Steffy are not married.

“You are free to make a decision about how you wanna live your life.”

Brooke may even point out that Steffy walking in on them could be a blessing in disguise because now he can truly be free to choose whom he wants to spend the rest of his life with. Little do either of them know that Steffy has already made that decision for him.

Hope will tell her stepdaddy that his daughter caught her and Liam passionately kissing and stormed out. Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that Ridge will be outraged. He cannot believe that Hope and Liam crossed the line this way. But it seems as if Hope won’t take this one sitting down. She’s going to give as good as she gets when she points out that Liam is now the father of two children.

“She is the mother of his child!” “And so am I!”

What both parents don’t realize is that the power is no longer in Liam’s hands. Steffy has full control and is taking her life back, albeit with Bill. Tune it to Bold and the Beautiful which airs weekdays on CBS.