Lady Gaga Shows Some Skin In Revealing Beachside Photo Shoot

The photo shoot devolved into a wet dress contest that revealed the singer's peachy posterior.

Lady Gaga showed us that she is definitely trim, toned, and tattooed during a recent sexy lingerie photo shoot at Malibu beach. The Bad Romance singer started off posing for the photos in boots and beret but then changed into a white dress that was rendered “sea-through” by the pounding waves when she decided to take a dip in the ocean. What’s more, since the wet dress was so sheer, everyone saw Gaga’s shapely booty peeking out from underneath, according to Hollywood Life. The only thing between her and total bottom nudity was a small thong that was visible through the soaked garment.

The American Horror Story actress’s entourage tried their best to shield her from prying eyes with umbrellas as they made their way to the shoot, but her unmistakable presence made it impossible for onlookers to miss spotting her.

The July 25 photo session was the norm for the eccentric actress and singer, and she managed to strut her stuff on the beach as she pulled off multiple costume changes. Her ensemble was full of eye-catching getups, and the multiple wardrobe changes were reminiscent of those she does during one of her lively and wild concerts.

One look that was definitely a hit was the tiny pink bikini Lady Gaga wore for some shots. However, the little white dress she wore at the end was the icing on the cake. As soon as she donned the dress, she sprinted into the ocean waters, blonde tresses flowing over her shoulders.

Once she was there, she fell into the crashing waves, submerging herself. Gaga crawled on all fours in the sand, feline-like, and the shutterbugs followed her into the water in a quest for the best shot. The 32-year-old Gaga obliged by putting her tanned assets forward for them to shoot. Observers could also make out Lady Gaga’s tattoos as she cavorted in the white waves of the turbulent sea.

When the starlet took a tumble, a dutiful but drenched photographer was on hand to help her out of the rough waters.

In addition to Lady Gaga’s suns out/buns out moment, she recently took to Twitter for a more solemn moment, according to the Sun. She took that opportunity to send out some kindness and love to singer Demi Lovato, who was hospitalized Tuesday following a drug overdose.

In the post, she tweeted,

“We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you.”

Lady Gaga will also star alongside Bradley Cooper in Warner Bros.’ A Star is Born remake. The movie will debut October 5 of this year, and Gaga will go by her legal name, Stefani Germanotta in the credits A Star is Born 2018, according to the Hollywood Reporter.