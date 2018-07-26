Omarosa To Get Revenge On Trump, Release Tell-All ‘Unhinged’ Book On White House

Formerly fired by Donald Trump's administration from her role as director of communications, Omarosa seeks to cash in with explosive testimonial.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, formerly employed as director of communications under President Trump’s administration — before being unceremoniously fired in a dramatic exit that apparently included vulgarities and schoolyard taunts as reported by The New York Post — has announced she will be releasing an explosive tell-all book that described in detail her time spent in the White House.

According to USA Today, the book will be titled Unhinged, likely an aside to the mercurial mood and supposed unpredictable behavior of the current commander in chief, and will deliver a “stunning tell-all and takedown” that is a “must-read for any concerned citizen,” according to her publisher’s press release on the matter.

Omarosa’s role within the Trump White House was varied, with her official title being assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liason. On the ground, she was charged with outreach to African-American communities and institutions of higher education in addition to producing and executing strategies to help bridge racial disparities within the contemporary justice system.

While appearing on CBS network production Big Brother: Celebrity Edition earlier this year, Omarosa showed some of the cards that she may have hidden for the exposé due in print this August. Comparing the Big Brother competition to the cut-throat nature of working in the White House, she said, “there’s a lot of people here that want to stab me in the back.” In a later episode, she continued along this thread, saying, “all the people around [Trump] attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him.’ It’s like, Ivanka [Trump is] there. Jared [Kushner is] there.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Speculation has been heavily circulating for some time that Omarosa may seek a high-profile book deal given her previous position and long working relationship with Donald Trump.

Her exit from the White House was a highly dramatic affair, according to The New York Post, with Omarosa departing in a storm of withering profanities as White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told her to pack her belongings and prepare to depart.

“Gen Kelly Kicked her out [with] high drama with [Omarosa] offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus,” tweeted CNN contributor April Ryan, the tweet being dated December 13 of last year.

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Omarosa rose to pop culture fame as a contestant on Donald Trump’s television show, The Apprentice. Cultivating an image of a cut-throat, acrimonious villain who was ruthless enough to win many competitions through graft and manipulation, Omarosa was — at least according to Stuff — known to fans of her celebrity appearances as both “the woman that American loved to hate” as well as reality television’s number one “bad girl.” She was fired from The Apprentice following a well-regarded run during Week 9, but would later appear in other Trump managed shows such as Celebrity Apprentice, The Ultimate Merger, All-Star Celebrity Apprentice, and even Celebrity Big Brother.

Unhinged is set for a rushed release of August 14 and will be offered in print by Regnery.