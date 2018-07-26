Lamar Odom Announces His Return To Basketball, Will Join New Team In China

Odom had already moved to China after signing a deal with an entertainment management company.

Lamar Odom is coming back to the hardwood — in China.

On Thursday, the former NBA star took to Instagram to announce that he would be reviving his basketball career with a yet-to-be-named team in China.

“My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball,” he wrote. “I will be playing in China! God is good! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now.”

The 38-year-old Odom has been out of the NBA since the end of the 2012-13 season, when he averaged four points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Odom’s career saw a sharp decline in his final three seasons, leading to his exit from the NBA.

In the years that followed, Odom shifted to something of a reality television star as he dated Khloe Kardashian and absorbed the attention that came along with it. The two were married, but divorced after Odom’s very public struggles with substance abuse and infidelity. This culminated with a reported overdose while at a Nevada brothel, which left Odom in serious condition.

As US Magazine reported, Odom is writing a tell-all book that will discuss his side of the divorce.

Lamar Odom may not be the only big name taking his basketball career to China. ESPN reported that free agent Dwyane Wade has a three-year, $25 million offer from the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, which would make him the highest-paid player in the Chinese Basketball Association and one of the largest contracts ever outside of the NBA.

Wade has deep ties to China, signing a lifetime contract with apparel company Li Ning and heading to China for a promotional tour this offseason, ESPN noted. Wade said he would decide whether to sign the Golden Bulls’ contract offer when he returns from the trip to China.

Lamar Odom also has ties to China. As OK! Magazine noted, Odom earlier this summer had sold his Florida mansion for $2.6 million — half of its asking price — and announced that he was moving to China, where he signed a promotional contract with Ninety Plus Group Limited, an entertainment company.