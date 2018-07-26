Tristan Thompson’s Ex-Mistress Lani Blair Posts Sexy Selfie, Rocks New Hairstyle

“Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship,” a source told Us Weekly.

Lani Blair, the sexy model who reportedly had an affair with Khloe Kardashian’s baby-daddy Tristan Thompson, showed off her stunning bikini body and short new hairdo on Instagram.

“The shorter the hair the longer they stare,” Blair wrote in the caption as she modeled a halter-top swimsuit.

Lani has been slammed on social media as a homewrecker by Khloe’s fans, but it’s not hard to see why men go crazy for her over-the-top curves.

The brunette beauty’s Instagram account is peppered with sizzling bikini photos that spotlight exactly why she turned NBA star Tristan Thompson’s head.

Blair has kept a fairly low profile since multiple media outlets reported that she had an affair with Thompson when his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was pregnant with their daughter.

Spotted At NYC Hotel

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Blair shot to fame in April 2018, when she was photographed at a Manhattan hotel with the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

Witnesses said they saw Thompson, 27, and Blair, 28, spend about four hours at his five-star hotel before emerging, according to Page Six.

The pair was later photographed on their way to the members-only Soho House in downtown Manhattan. Witnesses say they saw the couple return to Tristan’s hotel at around 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Lani’s latest Instagram selfie comes amid reports that Tristan is getting increasingly unhappy with his relationship with Khloe.

While Kardashian appears to have put Thompson’s cheating behind her, sources who know the reality TV star say she’s still harboring resentment over the infidelity.

“Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point.”

Khloe gave birth to daughter True Thompson in April. Sources said Kardashian and Tristan have gone to couple’s therapy, but the sessions have not helped.

“Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship,” an insider said. “He’s no longer going with Khloé for sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s—t that happened months ago. He wants to go back to Cleveland ASAP.”

Tristan is spending the summer with Khloe in Los Angeles while the NBA season is out.

Meanwhile, Khloe has been dieting and exercising rigorously to accelerate her post-baby weight loss.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Kardashian has lost 33 pounds during the past three months by working out twice a day and following a low-carb diet.

Khloe was an exercise buff who had a fit bikini body before getting pregnant last year. It appears she’s very close to regaining her pre-baby body.