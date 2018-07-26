‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Says What She Really Thinks Of Ashley Jacobs

"My new favorite word is ‘famewhore.'"

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul has some things to say about her co-star Ashley Jacobs. And if you adhere to the old adage, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” then you and Patricia aren’t at all on the same page. She let loose in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Famewhore! Famewhore! Famewhore!”

Altschul says she was one of the few cast members who was nice to Ashley in the beginning, but by Season 5’s ninth episode, “Hilton Head-ache,” things had changed. But more on that in a few paragraphs.

It’s not clear what Ashley said or did that didn’t sit well with Southern Charm‘s 77-year-old “Grand Dame.” But it may have been an offhand remark that Patricia says Ashley made to her (Patricia) son, Whitney Sudler-Smith. Ashley, as you know, moved from California to South Carolina to pursue her relationship with Thomas Ravenel. According to Patricia, Ashley said something untoward to her (Patricia) son.

“She told Whitney, which I thought was kind of insulting, ‘If it weren’t for Thomas, you’d be my second choice.'”

By the time of the Hilton Head episode, the two weren’t seeing eye to eye. Things came to a head, so to speak, at Hilton Head.

Ashley Jacobs used to look a little different #TheMorningToast pic.twitter.com/yFIloDOCbu — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) July 20, 2018

If you missed it, Ashley repeatedly criticized the older woman’s parenting. Things got so heated that Thomas had to pull Ashley away from the table.

They had another blowout fight at the season finale party, where Patricia hosted. There, many of the cast members accused Ashley of being a “high-end escort,” to put it mildly. Ashley didn’t flat-out deny the accusations, though she did point out that her career has been in the nursing industry.

Regardless of her past, Patricia isn’t convinced that Ashley’s love for Thomas is entirely legitimate.

“I think it’s hard to fall in love after five dates. Call me a skeptic, and the fact that she was so adamant about getting a ring, getting clothes, getting jewelry, getting Vuitton luggage, I mean, it seemed a little too obvious to just be love.”

Thomas declined to attend the Season 5 reunion taping following sexual misconduct allegations. Patricia says that Ashley blames her for that.

“I understand that Ashley blames me for everything. Whatever it is, it’s my fault … if there’s anything that I want to take away from the reunion is, I didn’t do it!”

Ashley Jacobs declined to respond to Entertainment Tonight’s requests for comment.