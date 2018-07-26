Jenna Dewan Bares Her Soul & More In Latest Issue Of ‘Women’s Health’

Quite literally, Jenna Dewan is baring it all in her most recent interview.

The actress appears on the cover of Women’s Health, sporting nothing but a smile. In the stunning cover photo, the 37-year-old is completely naked as she sits down and covers all of her forbidden parts. Of the September issue, the mother of one says that she’s used to wearing minimal clothing because of her dancing background.

“I’ve been a dancer my entire life, so I’m used to little clothing. You lose a sense of modesty.”

In the candid interview, Dewan was asked about a wide variety of topics, including her marriage to Channing Tatum. The couple met on the set of the film Step Up in 2006 and were married in 2009. This past April, the couple shocked fans when they announced via their Instagram accounts that they would be parting ways. And while it may be tough, Jenna just calls it her new “normal.”

“I feel I’ve been on a wave of growth. It does look different; it’s a new normal, and I really think we’ll get used to that. It’s always challenging to go through a big change and have the whole world have an opinion about it,” the actress said.

“I think everyone wants to hold on to what’s in front of them, but when you open your mind, saying, ‘I want what’s best for myself and my daughter,’ you have to be okay with however that looks,” she continued.

While Jenna is always one to show off her amazing body to Instagram followers, she commented on the flack that she receives from time to time when she posts photos that her followers think are “too sexy.” Most recently, Dewan shared a photo of her backside in lingerie and received a ton of backlash. But Dewan says she doesn’t understand it, she told the publication that some people think that just because you become a mom you have to throw your sexuality out the door.

“I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.”

Jenna credits her workouts for helping her to feel sexy in her own skin. The World of Dance host says that she likes to add more weight at the gym to build muscle. But that wasn’t always the case.

“Before, it used to be like, ‘I wanna get long, lean muscles.’ Now, I’m just like, ‘I wanna feel strong and good,” the 37-year-old says.

In addition to weight lifting, Dewan does 45-minute jazz-funk or contemporary dance classes as well as workouts with her trainer Jennifer “JJ Dancer” Johnson. Like many of her other celebrity counterparts, Dewan is also a firm believer in meditation, breath work, and hosting shaman-led goddess circles.

“I did a lot of work healing from the inside out, becoming more in touch with my womanly power. It was always, ‘I’m a dancer,’ or ‘I’m married,’ or ‘I’m an actress,'” she says.

Now, she’s just Jenna.