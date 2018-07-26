Jimmy Garoppolo Says Date With Adult Film Star Kiara Mia Was A ‘Learning Experience’

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is getting used to life in the spotlight.

Jimmy Garoppolo got plenty of attention when he went out on the town with adult film star Kiara Mia, and now the rising NFL star has an interesting take about the date.

One week after his pictures with the adult film star were splashed across celebrity news outlets, Garoppolo said that the date was a “learning experience” about what it’s like to be out of the sidelines and under the spotlight. For the past four seasons, Garoppolo had been stuck on the bench behind Tom Brady in New England, but now he’s a budding star on the San Francisco 49ers. As Hollywood Life noted, it’s been quite a transition.

When asked about his date with Kiara Mia and the attention it brought, the quarterback said it was a totally new experience for him.

“Life is different now,” Garoppolo said. “My life, off the field — I’ve never really been big on being very public with things even on social media. I’m not on there a ton. But my life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It is a good learning experience. Just have to take it in stride. It is what it is.”

Garoppolo will likely be even more under the microscope in the coming season, both on and off the field. After a torrid start to his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo will now try to replicate the success as the team’s starter, his first full season in the NFL as a starting quarterback.

The attention may not change Jimmy’s approach to dating, however. He had already been linked to popular Instagram model Alexandra King, and said in previous interviews that he plans to enjoy being single and dating around a bit. In an interview last year, the quarterback told Dan Patrick that his dad gave some sage advice about how to approach dating.

“Stay single as long as you can — you’ll be married the rest of your life,” Jimmy recounted his father telling him.

It wasn’t just Jimmy Garoppolo under the spotlight after last week’s date. The night out in Los Angeles also led to viral interest in Kiara Mia, with pictures of the adult film star spreading across social media.

Here's the adult film star, Kiara Mia, who Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly took on a date. (From her Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/8DwEUPiIwP — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 19, 2018

And Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the only one talking about the date, Hollywood Life noted. Kiara Mia also opened up to a photographer, saying the quarterback is “sexy as f**k” and hinting that the two may have gotten intimate.