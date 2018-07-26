Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Engaged After Photo Of Ring Surfaces, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kimberly appeared to be sporting a rather large ring on her left hand in a photo, leading many to believe that Kimberly and Donald Jr. are already engaged.

There’s been tons of speculation about Donald Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle getting engaged sooner rather than later. The Inquisitr reported that the two were planning on getting engaged as soon as the divorce between Donald Jr. and Victoria was finalized.

In Kimberly’s latest Instagram post, it appears that she’s wearing a rather large ring on her left hand, which has led many to believe that the couple is already engaged, according to Hollywood Life. The photo is captioned “A winning team!” which could allude to the two being a power couple. She’s wearing a bright red dress, while Don Jr. sports his usual suit.

A source described that the two aren’t concerned about moving forward with their relationship fairly quickly because “They know people say it’s too soon and have been passing comments about their relationship, but they don’t care.”

Their relationship started around May or so, right around the time that Vanessa filed for divorce from Donald Jr. The news was not too shocking, considering that the couple had separated in the summer of 2017. Some rumors said that the divorce was due to Donald Jr. cheating on his wife with Aubrey O’Day. And Vanessa has actually given her blessing to Donald Jr. and Kimberly.

It turns out that Kimberly already knew Donald Jr., and although their romance seemed to spring up suddenly, it was probably a love interest that finally had a chance to grow. It wasn’t long before the two started hanging out together in New York and Washington, D.C., according to Hollywood Life.

This would be Donald Jr.’s second marriage and Kimberly’s third marriage. Donald Jr. has five kids with Vanessa. Kimberly’s previous husbands are former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and furniture designer Eric Villency. She had a son with Eric, who’s now 11-years-old.

This rumor comes on the same day that Donald Jr. and Vanessa attended an open-court session where they are finalizing their child custody agreements. The State Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz took the time to acknowledge that the two worked together to avoid a lengthy court process, saying that “I congratulate you for working those things out,” detailed USA Today. It also appears that the rest of the divorce proceedings will likely go smoothly as well.

Donald Jr.’s lawyer, Norman Heller, noted that there are “only a few issues left” when it comes to figuring out the financial details. Vanessa and Donald Jr. reportedly arrived a whole hour early, and the proceedings only took less than 10 minutes.