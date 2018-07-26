‘Bachelor Nation’ Engagement News: Juelia Kinney Found Love Thanks To Franchise Connections, Gets Engaged

Another former 'Bachelor' contestant has found love thanks to the franchise and fans will surely go wild over this engagement

Another engagement has emerged from the “Bachelor Nation” crew, and this one took a little longer than some. Many franchise fans will remember Juelia Kinney from her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, as viewers adored her and were heartbroken along with her as she encountered disappointment after disappointment in trying to find love. Kinney has just gotten engaged, and it’s thanks to her franchise connections.

The Bachelor fans first met Juelia Kinney when she participated on Chris Soules’ season in 2015. She later went on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, and after developing feelings for both Joe Bailey and Mikey Tenerelli, she ended up alone once again. Juelia went on to date fellow BIP contestant JJ Lane in the real world for a while, and they even did a season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars together a while back. Unfortunately, that relationship also ended, but that wasn’t the end of Kinney’s journey to find love thanks to the franchise.

Juelia was a bridesmaid at Carly Waddell’s wedding to Evan Bass last summer and that’s where she met Evan’s brother Aaron for the first time. The two hit it off and maintained a long-distance romance for the past year, and now they just got engaged. Kinney shared the exciting news via her Instagram page, revealing that the couple had returned to Mexico for the big proposal.

My people ???? A post shared by Juelia Kinney (@jueliakinney) on May 15, 2018 at 5:43pm PDT

Kinney acknowledged that building their relationship had been challenging because Aaron lives in Nashville, where Evan and Carly also live, while Juelia was living in San Diego with her daughter Ireland. In her Instagram post, the Bachelor in Paradise alum said that despite not knowing how the relationship would work out, it flourished. The former Bachelor contestant added that he’s the best man she could ask for and said he’s her best friend.

It didn’t take long for Carly to take to her Twitter page to celebrate the news. She said it doesn’t get any better than having one of her best friends get engaged to her brother-in-law, and she welcomed Juelia to the family. Waddell added that she can’t wait to “do life” with them and Kinney will surely be at a big advantage in getting used to Nashville with one of her besties there to welcome her.

And then one day one of my best friends got engaged to my brother in law. Does it get better than that? NOPE! Welcome to the family SISTER JUELIA! Love you and Aaron! Can’t wait to do life with y’all!!!!! https://t.co/1SKRr2pxcv — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) July 26, 2018

Evan also celebrated the news on Twitter, noting that he was “so so happy” for his brother in his engagement to this “incredible woman.” Bass explained that Juelia and Aaron snuck away to the beach last summer after meeting at Evan and Carly’s wedding and then they snuck back to Mexico this week to get engaged.

Juelia Kinney and Aaron Bass may not have found love in front of reality television cameras, but this engagement is certainly due to the Bachelor franchise. Fans know that she’s been through her fair share of heartbreak over the years and they’re thrilled to see she’s in love and ready to tie the knot again.